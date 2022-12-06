Field hockey head coach steps down after eight seasons

App State field hockey head coach Meghan Dawson resigned Tuesday in order to spend more time with family, per App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin.

“I am so thankful for my time here at Appalachian State University and especially with our field hockey program,” Dawson said. “I have had the most amazing experience with incredible student-athletes coming through our program that have turned into alumni.”

This past season, Dawson led the Mountaineers to 14 wins, tying the most in school history along with earning Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year honors.

“I want to thank Meg for her hard work with our field hockey program over the last eight years,” Gillin said. “When she arrived, we were without a conference, and she has helped us raise our program to a level of national prominence and compete for a conference championship.”

Over eight seasons, Dawson held a 59-85 record and her players earned 16-All MAC honors, including MAC Offensive Player of the Year the past two seasons. Dawson led App State to its first ranked win in program history with a victory over No. 24 James Madison in 2021.

Emily Dinsmore, assistant head coach, will serve as interim head coach for the Mountaineers.