For Your Reading List

For those who are always looking for their next great read, the App State library offers access to a number of New York Times bestsellers that people can’t seem to put down. All for the price of $0. Here are some suggestions for those who need a break from those required textbook readings.

Suggestions for your Next Nonfiction Read:

“Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption”

By: Bryan Stevenson, 2014

“Just Mercy” details the inspiring story of Bryan Stevenson who, after graduating from Harvard Law School, moved to Alabama to start the Equal Justice Initiative and represent those wrongly convicted who couldn’t afford effective representation. The book details the case of Walter McMillian, who was sentenced to die for a crime he did not commit. It also includes other cases that open readers’ eyes to problems in the justice system, and those who fight to change it.

Call Numbers: KF373.S743 A3 2015

KF373.S743 A3 2015 c.2

KF373.S743 A3 2015 c.3

“Educated”

By: Tara Westover, 2018

In her memoir, Tara Westover details growing up in the mountains in Idaho, where she was away from mainstream society and lacked formal schooling. Westover’s story takes readers through her journey to get an education at 17 years old, despite her upbringing. This Goodreads Choice 2018 winner explains how education can transform and move you to new places.

Call number: CT3262.12 W47 2018

CT3262.12 W47 2018 c.2

CT3262.12 W47 2018 c.3

“Outliers: The Story of Success”

By: Malcolm Gladwell, 2008

Originally published in 2008, this book takes a look at what makes high achievers different, and what factors may contribute to their success. Gladwell examines how The Beatles became such an admired and acclaimed musical act, how one of the most successful law firms was built and how Bill Gates achieved extreme wealth. This book is perfect for anyone interested in how our life experiences can shape who we become.

Call numbers: BF637.S8 G533 2008 c.101

BF637.S8 G533 2008

Fictional Stories You’ll Love:

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

By: Delia Owens, 2018

With over 4.5 million copies sold, the story of Kya Clark, who struggles to take care of herself after her family abandons her in their small shack nestled in the marshes of North Carolina, has captured the attention of its readers. Painted as the town outcast, Kya is accused of murdering Chase Andrews, a popular resident of the town. Can she overcome her fear of abandonment, or will her fear be her downfall? “Where the Crawdads Sing” is an up-all-night page turner that will make readers wonder how far they would go to survive.

Call number: PS3615.W447 W48 2018

“The Institute”

By: Stephen King, 2019

In a long line of Stephen King thrillers, “The Institute” will both scare and entice readers with the story of Luke Ellis. Taken in the middle of the night by intruders, they murder Luke’s parents and take him to a place called The Institute. There, Luke discovers that he is not alone, and kids like himself with special talents like telepathy and telekinesis, are forced to cooperate while The Institute’s director, Mrs. Sigsby, extracts their gifts. As children start to disappear, Luke becomes more desperate to get away; can he escape The Institute when no one else has?

Call number: PS3561.I483 167 2019 c.101

“The Silent Patient”

By: Alex Michaelides, 2019

After ruining her seemingly perfect life by shooting her fashion photographer husband, Alicia Berenson refuses to explain her actions. Her silence turns her into a public mystery and catches the attention of Theo Farber, a criminal physiotherapist. Theo finds himself overwhelmed with his determination to get her talk, but in order to get what he wants, he must keep it from consuming him.

Call Number: PR6113. 12645 S55 2019b c.101