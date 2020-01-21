Senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson at the New Orleans Bowl. Johnson was selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and was joined by teammate Jordan Fehr.

Former Mountaineers begin journey to next level of football, play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Two key contributors to App State’s success over the past several years began their journey to professional football by participating in the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowlon Jan. 18.

Former senior linebacker Jordan Fehr recorded two total tackles (one solo) for the American team, and former redshirt senior offensive tackle Victor Johnson provided protection and blocking for the victorious National team, who won 30-20 from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Johnson was a five-time bowl champion in his time at App State, and both Johnson and Fehr were four-time Sun Belt champions. Johnson started at left tackle for each of the last four seasons, while Fehr was a starting linebacker for the last two.

In 2019, both players were captains on the 13-1 squad that finished ranked No. 19 in the final Associated Press Poll.

Fehr was coached by longtime NFL head coach Hue Jackson on the American team, while Johnson was coached on the National team by another longtime NFL head coach: Marvin Lewis.

Later this month, another former Mountaineer is set to play in a college all-star game. Linebacker and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Akeem-Davis Gaither is headed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles stadium in Mobile, Alabama.