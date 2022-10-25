Former Mountaineers selected in NBA G-League Draft

Former Mountaineers Adrian Delph and Isaac Johnson were drafted into the NBA G-League Saturday. Delph was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the draft to the College Park Skyhawks, the G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson was selected with the 53rd overall pick to the Stockton Kings, the G-League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.

The G-League is the NBA’s official minor league from which NBA teams can call up players from their G-League affiliates and put them on their official NBA roster.

Delph and Johnson are only the fourth and fifth players in App State history to be drafted into the NBA G-League.

After doing some digging, I’ve discovered that @DelphAdrian and @isaacj33 are only the 4th and 5th players in @AppStateMBB history to be drafted into the NBA G-League. The previous three are:

Marshall Phillips in 2001

Donald Sims in 2011

Ronshad Shabazz (@DatManShabazz) in 2019 — James Parker (@TheJames_Parker) October 23, 2022

“I thank God, and I’m just excited that the Skyhawks are giving me the opportunity to pursue my basketball career,” Delph said.

Delph averaged a team high 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers throughout the 2021-22 season, including a scorching 39-point performance Nov. 22, 2021 in a 75-68 loss to the Delaware Blue Hens in the first round of the Gulf

Johnson, who played for the Mountaineers from 2016-20, sits at third in all-time career rebounds, seventh in career steals and 31st in scoring in program history.

Johnson averaged 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a senior for the Black and Gold and played a major role in the first of three-straight winning seasons for App State.

The College Park Skyhawks will tip off their season Nov. 4 against the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m., and the Stockton Kings will tip off their season Nov. 5 against the South Bay Lakers at 8 p.m.