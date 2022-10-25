Former Mountaineers selected in NBA G-League Draft

Former Mountaineer Adrian Delph drives the baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022.

James Parker, Reporter
October 25, 2022

Former Mountaineers Adrian Delph and Isaac Johnson were drafted into the NBA G-League Saturday. Delph was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the draft to the College Park Skyhawks, the G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson was selected with the 53rd overall pick to the Stockton Kings, the G-League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. 

The G-League is the NBA’s official minor league from which NBA teams can call up players from their G-League affiliates and put them on their official NBA roster. 

Delph and Johnson are only the fourth and fifth players in App State history to be drafted into the NBA G-League.

“I thank God, and I’m just excited that the Skyhawks are giving me the opportunity to pursue my basketball career,” Delph said.

Delph averaged a team high 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers throughout the 2021-22 season, including a scorching 39-point performance Nov. 22, 2021 in a 75-68 loss to the Delaware Blue Hens in the first round of the Gulf

Johnson, who played for the Mountaineers from 2016-20, sits at third in all-time career rebounds, seventh in career steals and 31st in scoring in program history. 

Johnson averaged 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a senior for the Black and Gold and played a major role in the first of three-straight winning seasons for App State. 

The College Park Skyhawks will tip off their season Nov. 4 against the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m., and the Stockton Kings will tip off their season Nov. 5 against the South Bay Lakers at 8 p.m.