Former Mountaineers sign NFL, CFL contracts

Two former App State football players running back Darrynton Evans and kicker Chandler Staton signed new contracts with professional football teams.

Evans signed with the Indianapolis Colts after working out with the team Friday morning. The former third-round pick played for the Tennessee Titans in 2020-21 and the Chicago Bears in 2022. In his time in Chicago, Evans rushed for 64 yards in 14 attempts after being listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart. Now with the Colts, Evans is expected to compete for the backup job as Colts leading rusher Jonathan Taylor will be the starter in 2023.

Evans totaled 3,203 scrimmage yards and 31 touchdowns as a Mountaineer, highlighted by his 2019 season with 1,678 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns. Evans’ first opportunity with the Colts will come in organized team activities in late May and early June.

Staton signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a CFL team that is a 12-time Grey Cup Champion. This will be Staton’s first professional opportunity after graduating from App State in 2021.

Staton is App State’s leader in career points with 464 and field goals with 64. In 2021, Staton was 20-21 on field goals and 57-57 on extra points, highlighted by his 24-yard game-winning field goal against Coastal Carolina. Staton became the Mountaineers’ single-season record holder in field goal percentage with 95.2% in 2021. The Blue Bombers’ season kicks off June 9 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.