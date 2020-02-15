Four Mountaineers reach double figures as women’s basketball defeats South Alabama

Junior guard Pre Stanley led all scorers with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting in App State's 71-59 win over South Alabama on Feb. 13.

App State women’s basketball defeated South Alabama 71-59 on Education Day in the Holmes Center on Feb.13.

After falling behind 5-2 early in the first period, the Mountaineers went on a 12-0 run to take control of the game. By the end of the first quarter, App State held an 18-8 lead over South Alabama.

The Jaguars fought back in the second quarter, cutting the lead down to six by the half. App State headed to the locker room with a 33-27 lead.

The Mountaineers came out of the break firing and pushed the lead back to double-digits by the 8:45 mark in the third quarter. After the lead grew to 17, the quarter concluded with a 6-2 Jaguar run, narrowing the gap to 52-39.

App State opened the final period on another run, pushing the lead all the way to 20 following a Pre Stanley 3-point shot. South Alabama continued to fight down the stretch, but the deficit proved to be too much to overcome in the final five minutes.

Stanley, a junior guard, led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She was one of four Mountaineers to reach double figures on the night.

Junior forward Lainey Gosnell and senior forward Bayley Plummer each recorded double-doubles. Gosnell dropped 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Plummer logged 10 points and 15 rebounds of her own.

Redshirt senior Ashley Polacek scored 11 points and dished out a team-high seven assists.

The Mountaineers next take the court against Troy where they will look to continue their recent success. The game tips off at 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the Holmes Center.