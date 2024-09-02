Get to know Izzy: App State’s therapy dog

Students passing by campus may notice a particular App State employee who never fails to greet them with a friendly smile. Whether she’s on her way to the office or attending events on campus, students will call out to her, greeting her by her name —Izzy.

Izzy is a 4-year-old golden retriever who was originally a family pet. When COVID-19 struck, her original family became very busy and felt it was unfair to keep their pet in the house all day.

When Chris Hogan, director of the Counseling Center first met Izzy, he said he immediately noticed her friendly personality would make her a perfect candidate for therapy training. The young children told their mother later that Izzy would be a great fit for such a lifestyle, so Hogan wanted to “honor that for the kids” and got her certified with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

“Her demeanor is wonderful. She loves being pet,” Hogan said. “She loves people and she wants to be where people are.”

Hogan said studies show that human and animal interaction creates a surge in dopamine, a hormone that enforces a state of pleasure and relaxation in the mind. Hogan said that after meeting Izzy, students have said “even if it’s a one-minute pet on campus walking across Sanford Mall, you’ve made my day.”

He also said he has noticed that students’ “eyes light up when they see Izzy.”

In between walks around campus, Izzy spends her time in the Counseling Center occasionally greeting students in the waiting room.

In addition to students in the Counseling Center, staff members benefit from Izzy’s presence. Staff Counselor Julia Padgett said Izzy “brings a sense of comfort and joy” and the opportunity to “destress for staff.”A warm welcome from Izzy can be the perfect prelude to an important endeavor.

Hogan said he was intentional with his choice to make Izzy as present as possible during the first week of fall semester. Hogan mentioned many students have pets at home, and they don’t realize how much they’re going to miss them when they first arrive on campus. Izzy offers an alternative to those longing for their daily fix of a heartfelt animal interaction.

Izzy has attended events around campus such as the Chancellor’s Ice Cream Social and mental health workshops held by the Counseling Center. She will often attend App State’s Refresh Fridays in Plemmons Student Union room 137-A, an event that provides students the opportunity to de-stress and connect after a long week of classes.

Hogan encourages students to stop Izzy if they see her around campus and say hello. He said Izzy has provided an opportunity for students to meet one another during visits with her.