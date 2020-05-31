Gov. Roy Cooper responds to death of George Floyd, shows support for protests, activates 450 national guardsmen for de-escalation

Protests, demonstrations and walks have taken place in cities across North Carolina following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Governor Roy Cooper held a media briefing Sunday afternoon to address both the peace and violence displayed over the past few days.

“People are more important than property, black lives do matter,” said Cooper in response to looting of stores such as a Raleigh CVS and a Walmart on Skibo Rd. in Fayetteville.

Cooper said he has spoken with the sister of George Floyd and Hoke County resident, Bridgette Floyd, by phone. Cooper said he told her though he cannot bring back her brother, he will work for justice in his name.

“I assured her that’s what we’ll do,” said Cooper.

Cooper announced the use of 450 national guardsmen for locations including Charlotte and Raleigh, as the cities have requested this assistance. He encourages them to use de-escalation training to ensure that violence is stopped. Cooper expressed support for protesters, reminding them that they wear masks and be socially distant.

As for curfews, Cooper is leaving this decision to individual cities and no statewide curfew has been announced.