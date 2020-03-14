Governor Roy Cooper announces closure of schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Roy Cooper announced Saturday that all North Carolina K-12 public schools would close for at least two weeks.

The announcement comes after a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“We need a statewide response and statewide action,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s announcement comes in the form of an executive order, which also requires all events known to host 100 or more people be canceled.

Cooper also tweeted about the announcement and said, “We are working on efforts to deal with these challenges, from changes to unemployment insurance to special funding from the state and federal government to help get us through this.”

I do not make this decision lightly. We know that it will be difficult on many parents and students.These measures will hurt people whose incomes are affected by the prohibition of mass gatherings, particularly the people who are paid by the hour. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 14, 2020

Watauga County Schools posted on its website about the closure Saturday and Scott Elliott, the superintendent, said he would provide more information to staff and students before Monday.

“An opportunity will be made for students and staff to access the school buildings in order to collect personal items and resources. Additional information will be sent to school staff via email by Sunday evening,” the website states.

Elliott also tweeted about the closures, and said more information would be available tomorrow.

We will have more information tomorrow about what this means for staff, continuation of instruction, food for children, etc. We will communicate more as we gather expectations from the state and make decisions locally. We appreciate your patience. @WataugaSchools https://t.co/FZjByCB19y — Scott Elliott (@scottelliott_nc) March 14, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.