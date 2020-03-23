Governor Roy Cooper signs order demanding public schools be closed through May 15

Students and teachers will not see classrooms for roughly another two months, as North Carolina public schools will stay closed through May 15 because of the new coronavirus.

On March 14, Gov. Roy Cooper demanded all K-12 public schools close until at least March 30 because of the global pandemic. However, Cooper announced a new executive order Monday continuing closures through May 15.

Cooper also ordered salons, gyms and theaters to close by Wednesday and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

The increase in closures comes with a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, now standing at 297.

COVID-19 Signs & Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you develop a fever, symptoms of respiratory illness or think you may have COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider. Call ahead before you go to a healthcare provider and tell them about your symptoms so they can be prepared.

Those at higher risk for severe illness include:

Adults over the age of 65

Underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes

Weakened immune systems

Additional Resources

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To view the case count for North Carolina, including a county map, please visit the NC DHHS website here.

A COVID-19 toll free helpline has been set up to answer general, non-emergent questions at 1-866-462-3821. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”