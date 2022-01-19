High Country Food Hub: Community through local produce

The High Country Food Hub is an online farmer’s market established in 2016 connecting local farmers and the surrounding community year-round. It doubles as a storage facility for the farmers, enabling local producers to sustain a higher yield and continue benefiting from sales even during the cold months. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the food hub saw a spike in customers when grocery stores lacked food and online markets became appealing. Serving as a branch of non-profit Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, the food hub is housed at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center located between King Street and Rivers Street in downtown Boone.