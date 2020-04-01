Hospitality House modifies food pantry hours

Beginning April 1, Hospitality House Food Pantry hours will now be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food pantry will still be open seven days a week, but will no longer have morning hours.

The community kitchen will continue to serve three meals a day, seven days a week, in take-out containers. The food pantry will remain serving food from the drive-thru.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay at home order exempts individuals who are experiencing homelessness. Individuals who are currently living in unsafe situations are permitted to leave to stay at a safer location.

The services provided by Hospitality House are considered “essential services” and staff jobs essential by the order. Volunteers are allowed to leave their residence because they are “volunteering for essential services.”

“As we continue to balance the needs of High Country families, students and individuals facing homelessness and food insecurity with the reality of operating a 24-hour-a-day agency during a pandemic, we needed to make these adjustments,” Tina Krause, executive director, said in a press release.

Krause is in continual communication with AppHealthCare to follow its protocols and instructions from Cooper.

No one living at Hospitality House has tested positive for COVID-19.