Hot or Cold: The Appalachian predicts Football Season

Clay Durban, Adam Persico, Max Schwanz, Tess McNally, and Fran Murphy521 Views
August 15, 2024
Leah Matney
Sophomore running back Kanye Roberts dodges a tackle by Southern Miss safety Dylan Lawrence on Oct. 28. Roberts has played with the Mountaineers since the 2021 season.

Clay Durban (Sports Editor)

With many key players returning and a weaker conference schedule, the Mountaineers should be able to reclaim the Sun Belt Title in 2024. On the other hand, they also have non-conference matchups with two juggernauts, Liberty and Clemson, which on paper should both result in losses. In the end, they will give up a loss in a tough environment on the road in Marshall and to the Tigers and Flames.

Prediction: 9-3 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses against Clemson, Liberty and Marshall.)

 

Adam Persico (Associate Sports Editor)

App State has many key contributors returning on both sides of the ball looking to improve on last year. Nine starters on defense are returning and senior quarterback Joey Aguilar has kept his weapons from last year. The toughest tests of the season for the Mountaineers come in the form of a trip to Death Valley to face Clemson early on and a visit from defending Conference USA champions Liberty. When it comes to conference games, the Mountaineers are talented enough to win the east and play for the championship. 

Prediction: 10-2 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses against Clemson and Liberty.) 

 

Max Schwanz 

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 9-5 season and a Sun Belt title. The return of quarterback Joey Aguilar and running back Kanye Roberts sets the stage for an explosive offensive attack and the Mountaineers are poised for a Sun Belt title repeat. The Mountaineers will pull off an early season upset in Death Valley against the Clemson Tigers. However, they will struggle against a strong Liberty team and on the road against a familiar foe in Coastal Carolina. 

Prediction: 10-2 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses against Liberty and Coastal Carolina.) 

 

Tess McNally 

The Sun Belt title sets the stage for the 2024 season. The return of Joey Aguilar should generate wins against conference rivals however, the schedule has some formidable competitors in our way.

On paper, the Black and Gold should beat our conference teams and could struggle against two ranked schools. The losses against Clemson and Liberty may be inevitable but will make for a good game. Historically, the Mountaineers struggled against conquerable conference teams such as Coastal Carolina and James Madison. Overall, this schedule makes for an interesting and exciting season ahead. 

Prediction: 8-4 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses against JMU, Coastal Carolina, Clemson and Liberty.)

 

Fran Murphy 

A high-powered Mountaineers core is set to take the field and compete in an easier conference schedule in 2024. With the departure of running back Nate Noel, Kanye Roberts will be a major contributor for the App State offense, along with an experienced Joey Aguilar at quarterback. The Mountaineers will take care of business against conference opponents, and the Sun Belt title will be theirs to take. However, App State will suffer defeats against non-conference powerhouses in Liberty and Clemson.

Prediction: 10-2 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses against Liberty and Clemson)

