How to register to vote in Boone

The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Voters who do not register by this deadline must use same-day registration during the early voting period. Voters cannot vote on Election Day if they are not registered by Friday.

Voters must meet several requirements to be eligible to vote in North Carolina including:

Being a U.S. citizen.

Live in the county you register in for at least 30 days.

Be at least 18 years old.

Not serving a felony sentence.

Registrants must provide several pieces of information to register to vote. These pieces of information help verify a voters identity and that they live in the county where they plan to vote.

To register to vote, voters must provide:

Their legal first name, last name and suffix.

Their date of birth.

An identification number, either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Their residential address.

Their mailing address.

Their signature and the date.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, eligible voters have two options to register to vote:

Registering online or in person at the DMV

Current DMV customers can register to vote online. Through this measure voters can:

Register to vote.

Update their party affiliation.

Update their voter registration address.

Voter registrations through the DMV are sent to the state board of elections. DMV customers are not required to make a purchase to register or update their voter registration.

Registering by mail

Voters can also submit their voter registration to their local county board of elections. Registration forms are available in English and Spanish.

When registering by mail voters can:

Register to vote.

Update their name.

Update their address.

Update their party affiliation.

Voters can mail or turn in their registrations in person to their county board of elections. After verifying the correct information, the county will send a voter registration card to the mailing address listed on the registration.

If the U.S. postal service marks a registration card as undeliverable, they will send a second one. If the second card is also marked undeliverable, the voter’s registration will be denied.

A card is marked undeliverable when it is unsuccessfully received to the mailing address listed on a voter’s registration.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously on Monday to assist the 13 county boards of elections in voter registration applications.

For voters who may be displaced or are unsure of their housing situation in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the state board of elections has multiple recommendations:

In North Carolina, voters must live in their residences by Oct. 6. which is 30 days before Election Day.

If a voter has moved by Oct. 6 without plans to return, or is unsure of their plans, they can register to vote in their new location.

If a voter moves after Oct. 6, even with no plans to return, they should vote using their prior residence.

If a voter is only moving temporarily and plans to return, they should keep voting using their prior residence.

To register in a certain county, voters are required to list their residential address and mailing address if the two are different.

For App State students using the campus mailing system, they must list their on campus address or dorm address as their residential address and their P.O. box number as their mailing address.

To check their voter registration, voters can visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. Voters can search their names and check their address, assigned precinct location and view a sample ballot for the upcoming general election.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated the wrong day of the week for the voter registration deadline. This has been fixed in the article.