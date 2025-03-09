Categories:

Hurricane Helene and its effect on Hellbenders

Byline photo of Griffin Cummings
Griffin Cummings, News Reporter
March 9, 2025
The hellbenders Mural by Josh Johnston in downtown Boone on March 5. This mural was the last in the “Endangered Species Mural Project” created by the Center for Biological Diversity.
The hellbenders Mural by Josh Johnston in downtown Boone on March 5. This mural was the last in the “Endangered Species Mural Project” created by the Center for Biological Diversity.
Mady Helt

The Hellbender population, already in decline, took another massive hit from Hurricane Helene. The storm that tore through Western North Carolina disrupted many of the salamanders’ habitats.

The Hellbender has already been proposed for endangered species status, but after Hurricane Helene, the salamander population faces a new challenge according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Historic flooding caused rivers and creeks to expand, damaging many river and creek beds. 

Rian Hughes

As a result, Hellbender habitats were disturbed once again, with many believed to have been significantly affected by the disaster, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Hannah Woodburn, an outreach coordinator and biologist at MountainTrue has been monitoring the effects of the waterways.

“The river has been heavily impacted, and many of the large boulders were tossed downstream, causing significant changes in the streambed,” she said.

Although the river was damaged and its structures changed, many Hellbenders that were tagged managed to survive the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. 

“Despite the challenges of the river structure changing, Cathy Jachowski, a researcher at Clemson University who studies Hellbenders, managed to find 56 of the 58 tagged ones,” Woodburn said.

After Hurricane Helene, many Hellbenders were displaced from their habitats and forced to find new homes due to the widespread destruction caused by the storm, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Even with this positive outcome, the situation could cause long-term difficulties for the species due to the erosion and changes in the rivers and creeks. Hellbenders prefer to live under large rocks and boulders for protection from predators, according to Woodburn.

With spring and summer fast approaching, the Hellbender is important to the ecosystem and the local community because it indicates a variety of positive factors, Woodburn said.

“Hellbenders require very clean water to live, and they have a long lifespan if the conditions are right,” said Leila Jackson, director of communications for Blue Ridge Conservancy.

The Hellbenders Mural by Josh Johnston depicts two endangered Eastern hellbender salamanders among many other native species of the Appalachian mountains on March 5. (Mady Helt)

Hellbenders can live up to 30 years in the wild, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.

“When asked what people should know about the Hellbender, I’d say it’s crucial to understand that they are a key indicator of water quality,” Jackson said. 

Hellbenders are living fossils, estimated to be around 160 million years old. They belong to the Cryptobranchidae family and are linked to the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. This connection allows scientists to study how Hellbenders have evolved over millions of years, providing valuable insights into the evolutionary process.

Woodburn said the community can take simple but impactful steps to ensure the safety of Hellbenders. 

“I would say monitor stormwater runoff and report when you notice streams turning a chocolate-milky, turbid color in certain areas. Sometimes this can result from a permitted project, but other times it may not,” Woodburn said. “Keeping an eye on sedimentation is important. Also, don’t stack rocks. This is a widespread issue, even with smaller cobblestones, which are ideal spots for larval Hellbenders.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in News
Tennessee Titans cornerback Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy recipient, wears a custom blazer designed by Mitch Purgason. Courtesy of Mitch Purgason.
App State alum entrepreneur becomes official designer for Heisman blazer
A reconstruction of neurons from five different fruit flies overlaid on a 3D image of the fly’s brain. Courtesy of Andrew Bellemer.
App State recognized as an R2 research university for high research activity, doctorate production
Special Collections Archives: Mystery Hill
Special Collections Archives: Mystery Hill
From left, members of the App State Off Roading Club Nick Skates, Trey Carlton, Brandon Beane, Alex Klassy, Aaron Brannock, JW Hiser and Thomas Sinn sit on a fallen tree. Courtesy of Brandon Beane.
App State Off-Road Club helps local community after Hurricane Helene
Laurel Creek precinct ballots and tabulator cases being brought into the Watauga County Courthouse on Nov. 5.
Over 500 Watauga County votes at risk of being nullified in state-wide lawsuit
Debris catches on fire by the Greenway Trail during a controlled burn by the Boone Fire Department on March 3.
Controlled burn occurs on Greenway
More in Top Stories
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Hometown revelations lead to the final 3
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Hometown revelations lead to the final 3
App State women's basketball hopes to claim the Sun Belt Tournament title
App State women's basketball hopes to claim the Sun Belt Tournament title
App State men’s basketball prepares for Sun Belt Tournament
App State men’s basketball prepares for Sun Belt Tournament
OPINION: Class consciousness is happening far too late
OPINION: Class consciousness is happening far too late
Mountaineer Baseball takes wins in both home stadiums against Gardner-Webb
Mountaineer Baseball takes wins in both home stadiums against Gardner-Webb
Attendees participate in ecstatic dance during the “Divine Feminine” service on Feb. 6, 2024. Courtesy of Em Player, photo by Camille Kerner
Queer UNchurch finds community in a secular space
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal