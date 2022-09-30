Hurricane Ian causes wind and rain, caution advised

The National Weather Service has put a wind advisory and flood watch warning on Watauga County for hurricane Ian.

The wind advisory is from 10 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday, with northeast winds going up to 20-30 mph and is expected to go up to 40 mph.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” according to the National Weather Service.

The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday to Saturday afternoon. Remnants of Hurricane Ian expect to bring 2 to 4 of rain through Saturday early afternoon, according to the NWS. Watauga County may also experience up to six inches of rain, especially along the Blue Ridge parkway.

The Town of Boone has provided seven tips to reduce flood damage in their Special Flood Hazard Areas & Flooding Information. This tells residents of Watauga County how to prepare for the flooding by:

Knowing how to turn off electricity and gas to your home.

Compiling emergency numbers and knowing a safe place to go.

Making an inventory, especially of basement contents.

Putting valuable papers in a safe place.

Having a disaster plan.

Boone also advises to “assist by blowing out ditches, cleaning off storm drains, and making sure any loose cardboard or trash is picked up in your area,” according to their Instagram.

The Town of Boone said that people should not attempt crossing flooded roads, “as only 12 inches of water can carry a small car and 6 inches of water to knock a person off their feet,” according to the post.