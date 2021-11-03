Jon+Dalton+George+projected+for+Boone+Town+Council

Jon Dalton George kept his seat on Boone Town Council Nov. 2 with 24.15% of the votes.

The alumnus and community activist from Midway, North Carolina was appointed to Town Council to fill in the remainder of councilperson Dustin Hicks’ term Aug. 3, making George the youngest public official in North Carolina.

George graduated from App State and was the president of the App State College Democrats during his senior year. George is known as the “housing guy,” and his main focuses for Boone are to improve substantial housing conditions, both affordability-wise and scarcity-wise, as well as work for voting rights and fight for environmental issues.

“Housing is an issue that transcends the divides we have in our community. It is an issue that I have fought to address and will continue to do so.” George told The Appalachian.