Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

3
Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

4
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

5
Signs in front of the university post office promote two out of the three elected council members.

Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced

November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023

Just Breathe, Episode 2

A featured podcast on managing life in your college years.
Hannah Byars, Multimedia Reporter
November 15, 2023
Kaitlyn Close

In this episode of “Just Breathe,” multimedia reporter Hannah Byars interviews Dr. Chris Hogan of Appalachian State’s Counseling Center about therapy resources, coping strategies and adding skills to your anxiety toolbox.

About the Contributors
Hannah Byars, Multimedia Reporter
Hannah Byars (she/her) is a senior Electronic Media/Broadcasting major with a minor in English. This is her second year with the Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
