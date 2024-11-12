The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Kaedin Robinson’s App State career comes to a close

Adam Persico, Associate Sports Editor
November 11, 2024
Emily Simpson
Wide receiver Kaedin Robinson looks over Kidd Brewer Stadium before the start of the 2024 season.

Star redshirt senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson announced on social media Monday that he will not play the remainder of the season due to injury.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that I have unfortunately suffered a season ending injury, bringing an unexpected end to my college career at App State,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson will not play in the final two games against James Madison and Georgia Southern. If the Mountaineers qualify for a bowl game, Robinson will not be available to play. The Black and Gold are mathematically eliminated from Sun Belt Championship contention, which means there is a maximum of three games left in the year.

“That’s a tough one,” said head coach Shawn Clark in a press conference. “What Kaedin brought to our program, work ethic and all he’s done for us, it’s tough to swallow but Kaedin’s a great kid. He’ll come back stronger than ever.”

In 34 games for the Mountaineers, Robinson totaled 147 receptions for 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns. At the time of his injury, he led the Black and Gold in receiving yards this season with 840 yards. His career yardage total puts him in the top 10 all-time for App State receivers, leaving his mark on the Mountaineers’ history.

Adam Persico is a junior electronic media/broadcasting major, English minor from Waxhaw, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Emily Simpson, Associate Photo Editor
Emily Simpson (she/her) is a senior commercial photography major. This is her second year with The Appalachian as the Associate Photo Editor.
