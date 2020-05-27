Kyle Busch wins Alsco 300 driving App State branded car

About two hours away from App State’s campus on Monday, Kyle Busch claimed a first place victory at the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch’s car did not sport its typical M&M decals, but instead multiple App State ones.

Busch’s black and gold No. 54 car featured App State’s “A” and Yosef logos, and “Class of 2020” was printed on the rear of the car.

“I want to wish the 2020 class from App State congratulations on obviously getting their diplomas this year. It’s a little different, I know, but hopefully this lifts your spirits a little bit anyways,” Busch said in an interview after the race. “We won for you. We took all the rest of the Big Houses down tonight, so it was pretty cool to score a win here in Charlotte as always.”

Busch dominated for the majority of the race, winning the first two stages. Due to a speeding penalty in pit row, he dropped to tenth place with 38 laps left. He fought back and recaptured the lead with 10 laps to go and barely edged out Austin Cindric in the final lap to secure the win.

The race was one of the first sporting events since the outbreak of COVID-19 and there was no crowd in attendance and Busch even sported an App State themed mask following the race.