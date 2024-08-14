Leah’s Lens: What they didn’t tell you about college

Throughout the high school years, students hear countless stories of what will happen in college and how to prepare themselves. From parents, siblings and teachers alike, college cliches are unavoidable. However, it does not take a college freshman long to realize one thing: most of these cliches are false.

Most students have heard at least one teacher giving a “this would never fly in college” speech. Whether it is using notes during an exam, answering a text or missing one class, it seems like high school teachers are constantly attempting to act just like professors in an effort to prepare students.

Within the first few weeks of college, it becomes increasingly evident that these high school teachers were heavily exaggerating. It is unlikely that a student will go through college without multiple professors allowing either the use of notes or another studying apparatus during exams — many professors even encourage it.

There is also an excessive amount of false advertising in high school about the strictness of college, assuring students left and right that their professors will take no late work, not accept a single absence and take no excuses for anything but a student’s best.

While there are some professors who unfortunately do live up to this stereotype, most could not be further from it. They are fully aware of the fact that this is many students’ first time living away from home, and therefore their first time practicing independence. Unexpected things occur, especially in one’s first year of college. However, with independence comes a number of ways to prove one is responsible, including communication with all professors.

The majority of college professors will be much more likely to let a late assignment or absence slide if you complete one single task: letting them know as soon as you can. Though high school teachers assure their students there will be no leniency in college, most professors will prove otherwise.

Other misconceptions surrounding the academics of college do not focus on the professors, but rather the trajectory of a course schedule. Though a large number of incoming freshmen have a major in mind going in, changing majors is more common than one thinks, yet it is not talked about nearly as much as it should be.

Another fallacy surrounding one’s course schedule in college is that a student can immediately start taking classes they are interested in and can avoid any subjects they do not like. In reality, college students typically end up taking between 42 and 60 credit hours of general education requirements, covering a wide variety of subjects.

App State requires 44 hours, with topics ranging from writing to physical education to science and math.

Not only are there cliches about the academic side of college, there are also many surrounding the social aspect. It is highly unlikely that you will go the summer before your freshman year of college without hearing all about how you’ll meet your friend group at orientation, your roommate will be your soulmate and it will immediately feel like the best four years of your life.

These things can be true, though they are certainly not a guarantee. Pushing these cliches on incoming college freshmen can often add to the pressure and stress of leaving home and starting a new chapter.

However, regardless of the anxiety felt while transitioning to college, App State offers many activities during orientation to combat some of the stress.

Gaining independence and time away from your family can often equate to a sense of newfound freedom unlike anything else. You can eat what you want, wear what you want and go to as many parties as you want. These are the factors of a freshman’s independence that are talked about the most.

What isn’t talked about prior to entering college, however, are the hardships that come along with said freedom such as grocery shopping, cleaning, making sure you have everything you need in case you get sick and keeping yourself motivated with no immediate help from your family.

College is a time during which you learn new things about yourself, gain independence and find who you are outside of your family. With countless expectations in every freshman’s mind, it is often hard when college life does not go according to plan.

Oftentimes it takes college freshmen time to find both their footing and their niche. Many freshmen come in with extremely high expectations set for themselves, only to deal with the challenges of reality setting in.

In order to allow incoming freshmen the chance to enter college with a clean slate and an open mind, they must first not be drowned in countless stereotypical expectations. College is not the same for everyone, nor is it how films portray it. It is a time in one’s life to choose for themselves and pick the path that is right for them.