The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

2
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

3
Junior running back Anderson Castle breaks through a tackle against James Madison Nov. 18, 2023.

Just keep digging: App State’s 2023 football season review

4
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

5
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Books and bops: Top books and music of 2023

Books and bops: Top books and music of 2023

January 18, 2024

A few ‘Juicy Tid-Bits’ about The Appalachian past and present

A few ‘Juicy Tid-Bits’ about The Appalachian past and present

January 18, 2024

Sandworms, civil war and sci-fi spectacle: 2024 spring movie preview

Sandworms, civil war and sci-fi spectacle: 2024 spring movie preview

January 18, 2024

Letter from the editor: An Appalachian anniversary

Letter from the editor: An Appalachian anniversary

January 18, 2024

Honors class explores Antebellum slavery in Appalachia

Honors class explores Antebellum slavery in Appalachia

January 17, 2024

Boone history: Mast General Store

Boone history: Mast General Store

January 17, 2024

Letter from the editor: An Appalachian anniversary

Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
January 18, 2024
Letter+from+the+editor%3A+An+Appalachian+anniversary
Kaitlyn Close

Happy 2024 Mountaineers and loyal readers! 

As we enter 2024, The Appalachian celebrates its 90th anniversary. Although our official anniversary date is in October, we will be celebrating all year long. During 2024, App State will also celebrate its 125th anniversary. 

To honor our 90th, as well as App State’s anniversary, The Appalachian will be producing special coverage throughout the year highlighting ours and App State’s history through stories, photo galleries and more. Expect to see history-themed coverage featured in a small special section in this edition and in future ones to reflect on the changes made over the years.

Since 1934, The Appalachian has been here, covering 90 out of App State’s 125 years, and we strive to cover more of App State’s future. 

For readers new and old, as always, if you ever have a story idea about current events or anything relating to App State’s history or old coverage of The Appalachian you would like us to highlight, please email editor@theappalachian.com or submit a story idea through our website. If you ever want to stop by to chat or have questions, our staff will be happy to speak with you. Our newsroom is in room 235 of Plemmons Student Union. 

I would like to thank everyone who has ever supported our publication. To those who work and previously worked for this publication, thank you for being a part of our foundation and playing a part in our history and future. Thank you to those who have shared and engaged with our content, such as Best of Boone voting which opens today. Thank you to our advertisers and donors who have helped support student journalism and allowed our publication to continue printing each month. And finally, thank you to our readers who have been with us from any point within our 90 years, and hopefully many more. 

If you would like to continue supporting student journalism at App State, please consider spreading the word about us, subscribing to our newsletter and donating. It would be greatly appreciated and will help us continue serving the public. 

To those who are new to campus, welcome. You are now a part of App State’s history and future. We hope you enjoy your time at App State, and hope you will lean on The Appalachian to provide you with news and information, entertainment and a forum for ideas.

Thank you for being a part of our history and future, and the university’s as well. Have a great spring semester and 2024, Mountaineers!

 

Jenna Guzman

2023-24 Editor-in-Chief
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
Jenna Guzman (she/her) is a junior journalism major with a media studies minor. This is her third year working for The Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *