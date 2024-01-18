Letter from the editor: An Appalachian anniversary

Happy 2024 Mountaineers and loyal readers!

As we enter 2024, The Appalachian celebrates its 90th anniversary. Although our official anniversary date is in October, we will be celebrating all year long. During 2024, App State will also celebrate its 125th anniversary.

To honor our 90th, as well as App State’s anniversary, The Appalachian will be producing special coverage throughout the year highlighting ours and App State’s history through stories, photo galleries and more. Expect to see history-themed coverage featured in a small special section in this edition and in future ones to reflect on the changes made over the years.

Since 1934, The Appalachian has been here, covering 90 out of App State’s 125 years, and we strive to cover more of App State’s future.

For readers new and old, as always, if you ever have a story idea about current events or anything relating to App State’s history or old coverage of The Appalachian you would like us to highlight, please email editor@theappalachian.com or submit a story idea through our website. If you ever want to stop by to chat or have questions, our staff will be happy to speak with you. Our newsroom is in room 235 of Plemmons Student Union.

I would like to thank everyone who has ever supported our publication. To those who work and previously worked for this publication, thank you for being a part of our foundation and playing a part in our history and future. Thank you to those who have shared and engaged with our content, such as Best of Boone voting which opens today. Thank you to our advertisers and donors who have helped support student journalism and allowed our publication to continue printing each month. And finally, thank you to our readers who have been with us from any point within our 90 years, and hopefully many more.

If you would like to continue supporting student journalism at App State, please consider spreading the word about us, subscribing to our newsletter and donating. It would be greatly appreciated and will help us continue serving the public.

To those who are new to campus, welcome. You are now a part of App State’s history and future. We hope you enjoy your time at App State, and hope you will lean on The Appalachian to provide you with news and information, entertainment and a forum for ideas.

Thank you for being a part of our history and future, and the university’s as well. Have a great spring semester and 2024, Mountaineers!

Jenna Guzman

2023-24 Editor-in-Chief