Letter to the Editor: A resolution calling for campus leadership

Editor’s Note: The Faculty Senate passed this resolution on Monday with a unanimous vote. The resolution was submitted to The Appalachian for publication as a Letter to the Editor.

WHEREAS the Student Government Association at Appalachian State University recently passed resolutions related to 1) the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community on campus, 2) the treatment and safety of students during Wey Hall renovations, and 3) the handling of free expression on campus; and the Graduate Student Government Association recently passed a resolution expressing concern over the firing of LGBTQ+ staff, changing the name of Pride Week, and canceling events including expression through drag without student input; and

WHEREAS the wellbeing of students is central to our role as educators; and

WHEREAS the intersection of these events, whether intentionally or unintentionally, has created a perception amongst the campus community of mismanagement, mistrust, fear, silencing, and marginalization of specific groups on campus;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Faculty Senate of Appalachian State University expresses solidarity with our students as expressed in these recent SGA and GSGA resolutions and recommends that Faculty make space for conversations in classes and with individual students about these issues; and

THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Faculty Senate of Appalachian State University calls on Chancellor Sheri Everts, Provost Heather Norris, and other administrators to demonstrate responsive leadership in advocating for the stated values of our institution; and

– Chancellor Everts and Provost Norris demonstrate unequivocal and clear support of students and student voice, perspectives, and requests and that students be included in decision-making processes; and

– University leadership make unequivocal and clear their support of LGBTQ+ populations on

campus beyond referencing the strategic plan or the mission statement; and

– Chancellor Everts immediately, before exam week of Spring 2024, host a Town Hall for students to express their concerns and continue in the future hosting regular Town Halls for students to voice concerns; and

– University leadership intentionally attend to students’ current specific physical and psychological concerns and communicate what specific actions will be taken to address these concerns; and

– the LGBTQ+ Center receive additional funding for programming and employed non-student staff.