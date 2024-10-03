Letter to the Editor: Community needs to continue

Hurricane Helene hurt and challenged us in many so many ways, but also showed us something special. I was without electricity, water, connectivity or easy egress from my home for several days; however, on Monday I came into Boone from my home in Ashe County and made it up to campus.

In addition to people digging out, I saw many things that made me so happy to be a part of this community and a Mountaineer. Stick Boy had opened its doors and was giving away free coffee and treats, alongside other businesses offering the same. Emergency services were handing out water, and many churches near the campus and nonprofits around town were cooking free hot meals.

The Plemmons Student Union provided hot showers in the gym and smiling student volunteers were giving away snacks on the first floor. Later in the day, I visited Central Dining Hall and our incredible colleagues there were dispensing cheer and food for staff, students and community members. The cafeteria was lively with the full range of our Appalachian community from vice provosts to hourly staff, townies to students checking on each other, recounting stories of the storm and offering each other encouragement.

Additionally, my home department eagerly checked on each other as we had connectivity, supporting each other during the difficult times and offering each other emotional and material support. My academic department chair reached out to us on behalf of the provost, asking each faculty member to report on needs, concerns and emergencies.

App State was a true civic community following Helene and it is typical that people come together during tragic and joyous unifying events. Michael Schudson, writing in United We Serve not long after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, noted that our civic life is often the strongest during times of unifying difficulties or celebrations. I check on my neighbors’ welfare during times like the recent hurricane or after a large High Country snowfall, or I stop to say a special hello when we are all united over the “big game” or during the holidays.

Perhaps such times are also worth reflecting that we don’t need unifying tragedies or positive events to continue to build our civic life on campus or in Boone. If it was uplifting to serve, be served and lean on each other after Helene, how terrific would it be to continue that same spirit during times of normalcy? Such is the essence of our civic life: everyday Mountaineers watching our neighbors, seeing each other’s challenges and offering to uplift during both hard times and good. If we have felt cared for in recent days, let’s continue the goodwill by plugging into the regular good work of the Center for Engaged Leadership or talking with our professors about adding civic engagement into our academics. We’ll get through the difficult days of Hurricane Helene, but let’s be challenged to take the spirit of strong community into the regular days of recovery ahead.