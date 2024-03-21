Letter to the Editor: Continuing the tunnel discussion

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

I want to follow up on the opinion piece and discussions on the freedom expression tunnels.

As an alumni who walked through those tunnels daily, I find Chancellor Everts’ push to redesignate the tunnels with no community input and subsequent flippant dismissal of the pushback to be abhorrent and against the spirit of App State.

Everts spoke to the Board of Trustees on March 15.  

“While there has been some pushback from students and alumni who like the idea of being able to paint areas on campus, it has not been significant,” said Everts.

Announcing a change of a decades-only ASU tradition right before spring break and sneering at those angry about it is something dictators and out-of-touch CEOs do, not public university administrators.

The tunnels are dark and dingy, yes. That can be fixed with better lighting. Security cameras are fine, as we need to keep all students and visitors safe. But replacing these expressions of joy with branding phrases does not solve the above issues.

It’s not about agreeing with what is painted. It’s about allowing an artistic outlet in a world that shrinks and confines such spaces. And now that it’s gone, I foresee those expressions popping up across campus and town in places rule makers would rather they didn’t.

A chancellor with waning popularity nearing retirement who doesn’t even live in Boone full-time should know better than to respect and celebrate our differences, imperfections and moments of brilliance.

