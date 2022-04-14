Letter to the Editor: First Generation at App State

Dear Editor,

My name is Cody Bond, and I am a first generation college student. The past five years at App have been nothing short of amazing, and I am thankful for the opportunities I have had and will have later down the road. I have had my share of ups and downs over those five years, but I would not trade the lessons learned for anything. Being the first college graduate in my family came with firsts for things like leaving home and the supervision of my parents on a daily basis. I learned quickly that I had to grow up and mature on my own being so far from home and doing college athletics as well. Balancing my time became something I had to learn, because I had school, wrestling, and personal life to balance, which was something that I was not used to. I guess the most important lesson I learned as a first generation college student is that time management and study skills can make or break you. Like I stated, the past five years have taught me a lot of lessons that you just do not learn without this experience, and if I could go back and do it all over again, I would do so and not change anything because I am proud of the person that I have become.

Thank you,

Cody Bond