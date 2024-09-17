Long Story Short: ‘Soon enough you’re best friends:’ Taylor’s Friendship Songs

Welcome to the new podcast “Long Story Short:” Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography! Every episode, your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann will be deep-diving into all things Taylor Swift. In this introductory recording, they’re discussing songs that cover every aspect of friendship.
Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups.
Accompanying Playlist:
- Fifteen by Taylor Swift
- Dorothea by Taylor Swift
- When Emma Falls in Love (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift
- 22 (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift
- Seven by Taylor Swift
- New Romantics (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift
- Welcome to New York (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift
- I’m only me when i’m with you by Taylor Swift
- Stay beautiful by Taylor Swift
- The tortured poets department by Taylor Swift
- Bejeweled by Taylor Swift
Hosted by: Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton
Produced by: Kennedy Holgate and Gabe Plitt