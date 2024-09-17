Categories:

Long Story Short: 'Soon enough you're best friends:' Taylor's Friendship Songs

A featured podcast about conversations on Taylor Swift.
Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton
September 16, 2024
Long Story Short: ‘Soon enough you’re best friends:’ Taylor’s Friendship Songs
Welcome to the new podcast “Long Story Short:” Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography! Every episode, your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann will be deep-diving into all things Taylor Swift. In this introductory recording, they’re discussing songs that cover every aspect of friendship. 

Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups. 

 

Accompanying Playlist:

  1. Fifteen by Taylor Swift 
  2. Dorothea by Taylor Swift 
  3. When Emma Falls in Love (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift 
  4.  22 (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift 
  5. Seven by Taylor Swift 
  6. New Romantics (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift 
  7. Welcome to New York (Taylors Version) by Taylor Swift 
  8. I’m only me when i’m with you  by Taylor Swift 
  9. Stay beautiful  by Taylor Swift 
  10. The tortured poets department  by Taylor Swift 
  11. Bejeweled  by Taylor Swift 

Hosted by: Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton

Produced by: Kennedy Holgate and Gabe Plitt

