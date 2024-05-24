Majority vote strikes DEI funding, policies

The UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on University Governance voted 22 to 2 to repeal a policy related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion on Thursday. The repeal will take place immediately and will require all UNC chancellors to comply by Sept. 1.

The new policy will include changes to language of diversity and inclusion used in academic settings and is expected to eliminate or reduce DEI programs and positions on all 17 campuses.

UNC institutions are now required to “ensure equality of all persons and viewpoints” and promote “nondiscrimination in employment practices,” according to the rewritten policy.

The policy changes will mandate all UNC System institutions to comply with amendments passed by the North Carolina General Assembly that limit what is taught in public government institutions.

The policy changes did not say how many DEI jobs will be eliminated across UNC campuses.

During their April 17 meeting, the five-person committee passed a motion to allow the Board to repeal and replace the 2019 DEI policy, which emphasized inclusivity and required diversity reports from individual campus’s chief diversity officers.

Section 300.8.5[R] of the UNC Policy Manual, called “Regulation on Diversity and Inclusion Within the University of North Carolina,” outlined the policies set in place regarding head officials for DEI programs. The regulation required all UNC campuses to have an official Diversity and Inclusion officer, and a senior officer of the 17 institutions in the UNC System office.

Prior to voting, North Carolina lawmakers and students voiced support for DEI funding and policies. State representative Maria Cervania held a news conference on Wednesday, urging those voting to continue funding for DEI.

“Have an open mind to hear beyond the narrative,” she said in a news conference interview. “And really hear how this has really been benefiting people, from people who are directly being affected.”

The complete 24-member Board of Governors oversees the 17 institutions in the UNC System, including App State. Each member is appointed by the Senate and House of Representatives of the North Carolina General Assembly.

UNC-Chapel Hill voted unanimously May 14 to divert 2.3 million in DEI funds to policing and public safety, prior to the Board of Governors’ decision.