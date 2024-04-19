The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
58th session of SGA leadership officers nominated, confirmed

58th session of SGA leadership officers nominated, confirmed

April 18, 2024

UNC committee set to vote on DEI policies

UNC committee set to vote on DEI policies

April 18, 2024

La semana del orgullo rebautizada como Spring Fest, resulta en frustración

La semana del orgullo rebautizada como Spring Fest, resulta en frustración

April 18, 2024

Girl in Red bares all in ‘I’m Doing It Again, Baby!’

Girl in Red bares all in ‘I’m Doing It Again, Baby!’

April 17, 2024

Quality Enhancement Plan initiative focuses on climate literacy

Quality Enhancement Plan initiative focuses on climate literacy

April 17, 2024

Mountaineer baseball falls to Western Carolina

Mountaineer baseball falls to Western Carolina

April 17, 2024

UNC committee set to vote on DEI policies

Mia Seligman, Enterprise Editor
April 18, 2024
UNC+committee+set+to+vote+on+DEI+policies

The Committee on University Governance voted to repeal and replace a policy related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Wednesday. The committee voted in less than four minutes to move forward. 

The five-person committee, which is part of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, oversees the 17 schools in the UNC System. The complete 24-member board will be voting May 22-23, which will put the repeal in place immediately if passed. 

Regulation 300.8.5, called “Regulation on Diversity and Inclusion Within the University of North Carolina,” requires all UNC campuses to have an official DEI officer, as well as a senior officer for all UNC System institutions. 

If approved, the regulation will be repealed and replaced with a new policy named “Equality Within the University of North Carolina,” and will require chancellors to comply by Sept. 1.

Both Florida and Texas have made major changes to campus DEI programs, resulting in changes in staffing and enrollment rates. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Mia Seligman
Mia Seligman, Enterprise Editor
Mia Seligman is a sophomore journalism major with a minor in gender, women's, and sexuality studies from Asheville, NC. This is her second year at The Appalachian. (She/her)

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *