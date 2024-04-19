UNC+committee+set+to+vote+on+DEI+policies

The Committee on University Governance voted to repeal and replace a policy related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Wednesday. The committee voted in less than four minutes to move forward.

The five-person committee, which is part of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, oversees the 17 schools in the UNC System. The complete 24-member board will be voting May 22-23, which will put the repeal in place immediately if passed.

Regulation 300.8.5, called “Regulation on Diversity and Inclusion Within the University of North Carolina,” requires all UNC campuses to have an official DEI officer, as well as a senior officer for all UNC System institutions.

If approved, the regulation will be repealed and replaced with a new policy named “Equality Within the University of North Carolina,” and will require chancellors to comply by Sept. 1.

Both Florida and Texas have made major changes to campus DEI programs, resulting in changes in staffing and enrollment rates.