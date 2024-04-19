The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

58th session of SGA leadership officers nominated, confirmed

April 18, 2024

UNC committee set to vote on DEI policies

UNC committee set to vote on DEI policies

April 18, 2024

La semana del orgullo rebautizada como Spring Fest, resulta en frustración

La semana del orgullo rebautizada como Spring Fest, resulta en frustración

April 18, 2024

Girl in Red bares all in ‘I’m Doing It Again, Baby!’

Girl in Red bares all in ‘I’m Doing It Again, Baby!’

April 17, 2024

Quality Enhancement Plan initiative focuses on climate literacy

Quality Enhancement Plan initiative focuses on climate literacy

April 17, 2024

Mountaineer baseball falls to Western Carolina

Mountaineer baseball falls to Western Carolina

April 17, 2024

Siri Patterson, News Editor
April 18, 2024
Newly+appointed+and+elected+members+of+the+SGA+pose+in+the+Plemmons+Student+Union+on+April+16.+Courtney+Castellow+%28left%29%2C+Brittany+Byrum%2C+Kathryn+Long%2C+Amarah+Din%2C+Jackson+Adams%2C+Kaylee+Greene+and+Hampton+Smith+%28pictured+on+Greenes+phone%29+will+all+serve+in+leadership+positions+in+the+58th+session.+%28Courtesy+of+Kathryn+Long%29
Newly appointed and elected members of the SGA pose in the Plemmons Student Union on April 16. Courtney Castellow (left), Brittany Byrum, Kathryn Long, Amarah Din, Jackson Adams, Kaylee Greene and Hampton Smith (pictured on Greene’s phone) will all serve in leadership positions in the 58th session. (Courtesy of Kathryn Long)

The final general assembly meeting of the 57th session of the Student Government Association saw the appointment of the eight positions for the 58th session’s leadership team Tuesday. 

Courtney Castellow was made assembly speaker; Hampton Smith was made deputy assembly director; Jackson Adams was made assembly clerk; Kaylee Greene was made chief of staff; Brittany Byrum was made communications director; Nicole Tran was made director of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee, and Jaden Hatcher was made director of the Academic Affairs committee.

Students elected into these positions will serve alongside newly-elected President Kathryn Long and Vice President Amarah Din. 

According to an SGA Bill titled “The First Constitutional Amendments Package Act,” the chief of staff, communications director, committee directors and the UNC Association of Student Governments liaison positions are appointed by the president and confirmed by the assembly. The assembly speaker, deputy assembly director and assembly clerk positions are elected separately through a vote by the assembly. 

SGA assembly members chose to vote by voice, and all positions were confirmed or elected unanimously. 

Kathryn Long wrote in an email that there are still leadership positions that have not been filled, which will be determined near the beginning of the Fall 2024 semester.

Castellow, a senior building sciences major, said this is her first year at App State, but she currently serves as a fourth-year representative because of credits gained during high school. Castellow said she was involved in student government associations in high school and community college. 

“I’ve seen how a lot of people do things similar and how a lot of people do things differently,” Castellow said. “And then also, one thing that all of these things have taught me is to keep a level head.”

Part of Castellow’s job as assembly speaker is to oversee all officer positions within the SGA. She said she is excited to continue to bring the assembly and leadership positions together and promote transparency within the group. 

During her time as a representative, Castellow was part of the Campus Resources Committee. This committee has been working throughout the semester to organize the introduction of sensory rooms in the Belk Library.

Nicole Tran, the incoming director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, will serve as an SGA officer in the 2024-25 academic year. (Courtesy of Nicole Tran)

“We kind of did a walk-through with testing out different areas to do kind of what we wanted,” Castellow said. “You know, we really wanted to be inclusive and give an area for people to, like, decompress.” 

Tran, a junior political science major, is currently an at-large representative and the deputy chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Through her participation in this committee, Tran helped organize the Day of Happiness event, where SGA members handed out donuts on Sanford Mall and left positive notes in the Plemmons Student Union. 

In the coming year, Tran will serve as the director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. 

“A few of my priorities will be; building a safe and inclusive environment in SGA through bias training and DEI workshops, and building a bridge between the Student body and assembly with town halls and collaboration on DEI initiatives,” Tran wrote in an email.

About the Contributor
Siri Patterson
Siri Patterson, News Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
