The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Wey Hall early on in construction with dumpsters of rubble being removed from the building on Oct. 8 2023. Classes were canceled Thursday in Wey Hall to address safety concerns.

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

2
Junior studio art major Rachel Merrit (left) and junior psychology major Abigail Bamber pose with the signs they made for the protest regarding safety conditions in Wey Hall on March 22, 2023.

Student protest calls for compensation for art students

3
Sophomore forward Justin Abson boxes out a Wake Forest player March 20. Abson entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

4
Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

5
Sophomore Hannah Caddell is a third-generation App State student and member of Alpha Omicron Pi. Hannah Caddell follows in the footsteps of her mother Melissa Sastoque and grandmother Carolina Caddell. Feb. 22.

The story of one family’s legacy at App State

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
SGA holds debate for 2024-25 student body presidential candidates

SGA holds debate for 2024-25 student body presidential candidates

March 28, 2024

B(S)B: March Madness Sweet Sixteen predictions

B(S)B: March Madness Sweet Sixteen predictions

March 27, 2024

Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 5: LUCK

Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 5: LUCK

March 27, 2024

OPINION: Silent study spots are needed

OPINION: Silent study spots are needed

March 27, 2024

Funderburk, Parker Jr. shine in App State’s Pro Day

Funderburk, Parker Jr. shine in App State’s Pro Day

March 27, 2024

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

March 27, 2024

SGA holds debate for 2024-25 student body presidential candidates

Anna Adams, News Reporter
March 28, 2024
Presidential+candidate+Jake+Jensen+and+vice+presidential+candidate+Maureen+Hammer+%28right%29+share+a+laugh+in+between+questions+during+the+debate+on+March+26.+The+pair+said+their+prior+experience+with+SGA+will+help+inform+them+if+elected.
Siri Patterson
Presidential candidate Jake Jensen and vice presidential candidate Maureen Hammer (right) share a laugh in between questions during the debate on March 26. The pair said their prior experience with SGA will help inform them if elected.
K. Slade and Anna Adams
SGA presidential candidate Jake Jenson and vice presidential candidate Maureen Hammer speak on their important policies including promoting diverse communities and campus infrastructure.

The SGA hosted the presidential and vice presidential debate Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for the upcoming Spring 2024 student government elections.

For one hour, the candidates pleaded their cases for office in Plemmons Student Union, Linville Falls, room 226. They shared their values and goals for their presidencies and answered questions prepared by Elections Chair Savannah Raley as well as those raised by the audience in attendance.

Presidential candidate Kathryn Long, a senior communication sciences and disorders major, is not a member of SGA but her experience working for the tuition and fees committee inspired her to run for office.

 “I saw a space where students needed to be advocated for,” Long said.

Her running mate, vice presidential candidate Amarah Din, has been a member of SGA for three years. She refused requests to join the ballot on multiple occasions but said that when Long approached her with the request to run as her vice president, she “decided that this was the right time to do it, especially with everything that’s going on on campus and that students are facing.”

Kathryn Long (right) and Amarah Din are running as for the president and vice president positions, respectively. Long said on March 26 that the pair works well together because they balance each other out. (Siri Patterson)

Presidential candidate Jake Jensen and running mate, vice presidential candidate Maureen Hammer, said they will call on their experiences in leadership to inform their campaign and plans for presidency. 

“We’re running because we understand that the Student Government Association can be a great place for advocacy and we believe that we’ve built all of these connections over our time in this organization that will enable us to be effective advocates,” Jensen said. 

During the course of the debate, Long and Din called attention to the strength of their bond. They were close friends before launching their campaign and they feel that they are a well- balanced team because each of them has strengths in areas where the other struggles. 

“I’m excited for the future of us together in not just this role but also our friendship as she really does ground me when I’m too detail-oriented,” said Long about her goal-oriented running mate.

Jensen recounted the many roles he has held in SGA since arriving at App State. He started as a member of the Senate. He said he “had to learn the ropes of the organization and figure out what being an advocate actually means.” 

 He moved his way up through the ranks to recruitment officer, senate president and finally serving as the chief of staff before running for student body president.

Hammer has been a member of SGA for two years and holds leadership positions in her sorority. She currently serves as speaker of the assembly for the association. 

 Long and Din’s campaign is centered on three pillars: enrichment, authenticity and being student-driven. They repeatedly stated their belief in the importance of the words “student body” in the title of student body president.

Jensen and Hammer worked with the association through the long and ongoing process of building credibility and reaching administrators and members of the student body. Hammer said she and her running mate have seen the organization go “from its absolute worst to its absolute best” throughout their membership.

“One of the things that I take a lot of pride in having accomplished is being a big part of the rebuilding of our organization,” Jensen said.

When asked to recount their experiences serving the App State community, Din and Long shared examples of times that they made an effort to survey students directly about their needs, at one point encouraging engagement by handing out Krispy Kreme donuts. 

Acknowledging their intentions to continue serving the community during their presidency, Long said, “knowing that I’ve been an advocate in the past is going to help me to advocate in the future.”

 In her role in SGA, Hammer implemented service hours for SGA members which included involvement in river cleanups. This year the SGA was also able to establish a working relationship with App Builds a Home with her input.

She said she looks forward to establishing a relationship with the town of Boone “because Boone is not just App State.”

Long heard counseling services representative Chris Hogan talk about the mental health survey that is being issued to students at the SGA meeting on March 19. She said she was “appalled” to hear that “60% of App State students feel left out” when she heard the results of that survey.

 “SGA sets the scene for how we’re supposed to engage with students,” she said of herself and Din. They maintained that allocating money to student processing boards is something they are both passionate about.

Jensen and Hammer expressed intentions to make AppalCart work better for students and help Boone as a community become more sustainable.

SGA voices support for climate action, victims of sexual misconduct
SGA voices support for climate action, victims of sexual misconduct
The winning candidates of the SGA presidential election: Juan Pablo “JP” Neri (rght) and Margaret-Ann Littauer (left).
SGA presidential election results announced
BREAKING: SGA rules of engagement suspended after legal troubles, worrying mental health
BREAKING: SGA rules of engagement suspended after legal troubles, worrying mental health
SGA discusses shift in leadership, precautions for football games
SGA discusses shift in leadership, precautions for football games
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Anna Adams, News Reporter
Anna Adams (she/her/hers) is an English major with a minor in Sociology. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
K. Slade, Visual Managing Editor
K. Slade (she/her) is a senior journalism major. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
Siri Patterson, News Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *