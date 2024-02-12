App+State+faculty+recommends+Black+history+education+resources

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

2
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

3
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

4
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

5
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Black at App TV spotlights Black community

Black at App TV spotlights Black community

February 13, 2024

“Boone is closed”: revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

“Boone is closed”: revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

February 12, 2024

’Ruett’s Romance Rewind: ‘Before Sunrise’

’Ruett’s Romance Rewind: ‘Before Sunrise’

February 12, 2024

OPINION: Valentine’s Day is too commercialized

OPINION: Valentine’s Day is too commercialized

February 12, 2024

OPINION: Realistic romance has disappeared from TV

OPINION: Realistic romance has disappeared from TV

February 12, 2024

Leah’s Lens: The foundation of art Americans often forget

Leah’s Lens: The foundation of art Americans often forget

February 12, 2024

App State faculty recommends Black history education resources

Siri Patterson, News Editor
February 11, 2024
App+State+faculty+recommends+Black+history+education+resources
Rian Hughes

As of Feb. 9, there have been 65 bills introduced in 25 states opposing diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education

Of the 65 bills, 22 have been tabled or vetoed and eight have been passed into law.

With increasing legislation being introduced against diversity, equity and inclusion programs nationwide, some App State faculty and staff members said they have concerns about education on racial literacy and relations within college campuses and the greater community. 

Leslie McKesson, an adjunct instructor in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, said she feels legislation against DEI programs will tighten the vice grip placed on K-12 teachers by state legislators and has begun to interfere with higher education curriculum. 

“You know, we’ve seen in states like Florida where there are actual pieces of legislation that are governing what’s taught in some of the higher education institutions,” McKesson said. “You see things happening in the broad political arena here in North Carolina that are affecting the university system.” 

In North Carolina, two bills have been introduced in the House and the Senate, HB 607 and SB 364, according to the North Carolina General Assembly website.

These bills restrict state agencies, including departments and facilities, the UNC System and the North Carolina Community College system, from holding conversations about political, social and ideological beliefs with applicants or employees. HB 607 is still awaiting action and SB 364 was passed in June.

“It is making it much more difficult, I think, to have open and intellectual conversations in the way that that used to be encouraged in the university setting, you know,” McKesson said.

Dramaine Freeman, a doctoral student advisor in the Department of Leadership and Educational Studies, said Black history education is an important tool to employ in the learning environment so students understand the context of the society they live in. 

“If you don’t know the history of the thing, you’re bound to repeat it because you want to be able to discern when certain political moves have been made that’s going to put you back in the same position,” Freeman said. 

A concern Freeman said he has about recent legislation against DEI in education is the potential for increased limitations on resources for students to learn about Black history and cultures. In the K-12 public schools he has observed, he said he noticed a lack of access to Black history educational material for students. In some cases, the school’s library was their only source for this kind of material. 

“We have to figure out a way to engage our youth, engage our communities, in a way that gets in front of them faster,” Freeman said.

For McKesson, racial literacy is defined not only by the education of history, culture and identities of races and ethnicities but by the approach taken to this education by someone who is not that race or ethnicity. 

“I would say racial literacy includes a curiosity and openness to non-standardized sources, a willingness to critically examine what you thought you knew and a willingness to explore things that may be uncomfortable,” McKesson said.

Rian Hughes

McKesson holds Doctor of Education degrees in adult education and educational leadership and is a commissioner for the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. She has also published a historical nonfiction book following the story of her great-great-grandparents titled, “Black and White: The Story of Harriet Harshaw and ‘Squire’ James Alfred Dula.” In November, McKesson won the President’s Award and Historian of Excellence Award from the North Carolina Society of Historians. 

Ashley Carpenter, an assistant professor in the Reich College of Education, holds a similar definition and said racial literacy depends on access to and the use of educational resources and the ability to process the information being given. 

Carpenter said a strong understanding of race relations and education on racial literacy is important to understanding the institutions of society because “race impacts class, race impacts gender, race impacts sexuality — all those things.” 

Carpenter and McKesson said they feel racial literacy has no finite goal or endpoint, saying people build their literacy continuously throughout their lives as they take in new information and perspectives. 

Higher education provides opportunities for conversations about Black history, culture and the way systemic institutions in the U.S. may affect the lives or have affected the lives of Black citizens, Carpenter said. 

Because people tend to grow up in homogenous communities with people who look and sound like them, Carpenter said, higher education can serve as a forum of identities that students may have yet to be introduced to in their early years. 

Higher education not only allows for us to learn about those different viewpoints, but it also provides us a space to have some of these conversations,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter is currently teaching Diversity in Higher Education, a course offered on demand at App State. She said the class often partakes in conversations about race relations in the U.S. She initiates the conversation by encouraging students to think about their individual identities and how it affects their perception. 

“I am a Black woman and so I go through life through the lens and guise of being a Black woman, right? But, you know, there are situations that happened to my partners and colleagues that are also Black that I don’t necessarily fully — I don’t want to say I fully don’t understand — but they have different lived experiences too,” Carpenter said. 

After focusing on individual perspectives, Carpenter said it is easier to shift the conversation toward the general experience of people who share identity traits without stereotyping or tokenizing. 

However, Carpenter said, many variables must be considered for these conversations to be productive for all participants, especially at a PWI. When conversing about the Black experience in the U.S., things like tokenism, microaggressions and racism can make the conversation an unsafe forum for students of color, Carpenter said. 

Additionally, conversations about Black history and systemic racism may place Black students, involuntarily, into a position of guidance and expertise for white students, McKesson said.

“I’ve had people that actually have told me, in the context of conversations about race, ‘Well, we don’t know what to do. So you’re gonna have to tell us what to do,’” McKesson said. “And that literally takes a second burden, a second bag of bricks, and places it on already broken shoulders.”

One idea McKesson suggested to help conversations about race at a PWI be effective and respectful is for instructors to set guidelines for the conversation. This may look like addressing the students of color in the room to ensure they do not feel they are being looked at “under a microscope” and they “do not have to provide all the answers,” McKesson said. 

Another guideline McKesson said could be installed before a conversation about race is that racism, intentional or unintentional, should and will be called out during the discussion. This duty will most likely fall to the instructor or professor, McKesson said.  

McKesson said this guideline is an important piece during conversations about race because if racism is not addressed, “you’re leaving that racist action just out there hanging and leaving it out there to happen again.”

However, McKesson said the way addressing racist comments happens during these discussions is important.

“At this point in the social development of the world, there’s just gonna have to be some humility on both parts,” McKesson said. “I mean there needs to be humility on the part of the white person who says, ‘Well, I didn’t intend that to be racist it wasn’t, you misinterpreted.’ But there also needs to be some humility on the part of the person who heard that comment to say — you know to share — why it was perceived by them as a racist comment.”

McKesson said to place education at the forefront of the conversation and let the conversation lead towards understanding rather than defensiveness, if possible.

Rian Hughes

McKesson said another key element in learning about Black history and increasing one’s understanding of race relations in the U.S., particularly in regard to Black citizens, is to read work written and produced by Black people. 

McKesson suggested those interested in learning more could read books such as “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram Kendi, “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and “The Hemingses of Monticello” by Annette Gordon-Reed. 

McKesson said some good authors to read to build knowledge on Black history and Black-white race relations in the U.S. are Lerone Bennett Jr., John Hope Franklin and Henry Louis Gates Jr. 

Carpenter said a majority of her initial learning during her Ph.D. program came from reading work by bell hooks.

Carpenter suggests those interested in broadening their education read “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria” by Beverly Tatum; “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo; “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander; “Americanah” by Chimamanda Adichie and “The Racism of People Who Love You” by Samira Mehta. 

Literacy also doesn’t have to just mean reading, right,” Carpenter said. “So it can mean listening to a really awesome podcast, it can be going to someone’s really great lecture and it can be watching a TV show that gave you a different perspective about race.” 

Freeman said one of his favorite resources for Black history education is a website titled “Black History in Two Minutes (Or So),”  created by Robert Smith. Freeman said he likes this resource because it contains information is about lesser-known historical Black figures and events. 

McKesson also said Black history education can happen outside of readings and classroom exchanges and the beneficiary quality of resources like museums and historical sites should not be undervalued. 

McKesson suggested visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. and the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina. 

“Of course now there’s travel, but a lot of museums have an online presence and have some amazing programming that can be completed online,” McKesson said. 

She said those interested should look into resources available in North Carolina, such as the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. McKesson said the commission has completed and is working on creating projects like Freedom Roads which creates a state-wide trail of landmarks of historically significant sites in Black history in North Carolina.

SAIM members pick up pizzas from Capones before delivering them to families in need Feb. 5, 2024. (Courtesy of Allen Bryant)
Food donation program named after App State grad
‘We’re Here’: Amplifying voices of international, immigrant-affected students
‘We’re Here’: Amplifying voices of international, immigrant-affected students
Mike Madritch named dean of College of Arts and Sciences
Mike Madritch named dean of College of Arts and Sciences
People take their seats in the Parkway Ballroom as Lamont Sellers begins his discussion on Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 24, 2024. “The time is always right to do what is right” is a quote said by King himself.
3rd Annual Leadership & Legacy of MLK returns
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Siri Patterson, News Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes, Associate Graphics Editor

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *