




Mike Madritch named dean of College of Arts and Sciences

Siri Patterson, News Editor
February 9, 2024


Mike Madritch was named Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences after serving as interim dean since October 2021.

The announcement comes from an email sent to App State students, faculty and staff Friday from Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Norris. 

Mike Madritch, a professor in the Department of Biology, has been with App State since 2009, according to the email. 

According to Madritch’s website, he conducts ecological research in areas such as the connection between aboveground and belowground processes, the effects of global changes on ecosystem services and the nutrient cycling and distribution of plants in cliff face ecosystems. 

His research on biodiversity has been supported by multiple funding sources including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Science Foundation, and the National Park Service,” Norris wrote. 

Madritch worked during his time as interim dean to help create the online Veterinary Technology program through a partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital. This is the first program of its kind in the U.S., Norris wrote in the email. 

Madritch holds a doctorate in ecology, a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and two Bachelor of Science degrees in biochemistry and biological sciences, according to his App State profile.

As dean, Madritch will oversee 17 academic departments, the Center for Appalachian Studies, the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies and Watauga Residential College.

About the Contributor
Siri Patterson, News Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.

