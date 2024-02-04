The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

2
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

3
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

4
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

5
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Internship expo, tips and tricks for finding an internship

Internship expo, tips and tricks for finding an internship

February 3, 2024

App State wrestling suffers tough loss to Campbell

App State wrestling suffers tough loss to Campbell

February 3, 2024

Leah’s Lens: The 21st century’s biggest ripoff

Leah’s Lens: The 21st century’s biggest ripoff

February 3, 2024

Mountaineers up win streak to seven in win over Georgia State

Mountaineers up win streak to seven in win over Georgia State

February 3, 2024

Space thriller ‘I.S.S.’ rockets into nowhere

Space thriller ‘I.S.S.’ rockets into nowhere

February 2, 2024

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

February 2, 2024

Internship expo, tips and tricks for finding an internship

Madalyn Edwards, Associate News Editor
February 3, 2024
Internship+expo%2C+tips+and+tricks+for+finding+an+internship
Rian Hughes

App State hosted its spring semester Internship Expo Wednesday, allowing attendees to network with potential employers and start the process of applying for an internship.

Laura Pell, associate director for employer relations and marketing for the Career Development Center, was in attendance at the event. She said employers from all across the country attend the event to find interns.

“It’s really exciting to see students and employers coming together to meet a shared need,” she said. “It’s really, really fun and very rewarding.”

She advised students to be open to exploration during the expo and to network with different employers.

A local employer present at the expo was Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, who were searching for a communications/social media/web design intern. 

Cathay Barker, Vice President of Business Development, said the chamber’s previous experience of working with App State students encouraged them to attend the event.

“It was really intriguing to get that perspective from a younger person that doesn’t live in our world and our community,” she said. “We have a great resource right here with students who have bright and brilliant minds.”

June Taylor, a senior recruiter with Blythe Construction, said the company decided to attend the expo because App State has a large volume of students from the Charlotte and Raleigh areas where the company currently is carrying out projects and operations. 

Taylor said the company was successful in hiring interns from last school year and attended again to find more interns interested in full-time positions.

Rian Hughes

The company is looking to hire students from many different areas of study, not just construction, Taylor said.

“The education really lends itself to all the positions we may potentially have,” she said.

App State requires internships for some areas of study and has dedicated faculty members to assist students in their search for internships.

Les Miller is the associate director of student employment and internships in the Career Development Center. He said internships allow students to gain work experience while still in school, offer the possibility of earning academic credit and teach certain skills outside of the classroom.

Miller said students can apply what they are learning from the classroom to their internship and use the knowledge gained from their internship back in the classroom.

“There’s like a reciprocity,” he said.

Another benefit of internships, Miller said, is that they allow students to gain first-hand experience in their field without a full-time commitment to a job.

“You’re testing the waters,” he said.

Miller said “a good percentage” of students receive job offers as a direct result of internships.

Although the internship expo is over, there are still ways for students to land internships.

To start the process of locating an internship, Miller suggests students search on Handshake, where they can create a profile employers can view and reach out to students who meet their job criteria. Miller also suggests pre-registering for internship events held by the Career Development Center so employers attending can reach out to students via Handshake and request to meet at the event.

Another resource the Career Development Center offers is meetings with career coaches, who can help students navigate the process of securing an internship.

Miller said career coaches have access to a database called the internship inventory, where they can look up past internships students have participated in and suggest certain jobs that match with the student’s area of focus.

Miller said he’s seen a wide variety of internship opportunities, with some of the most “unique” being through the Disney College Program, which allows students to intern on-site at Disney, Google, NASA, the FBI and the Secret Service.

He also said many internships come from smaller, local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

To begin the process of applying for an internship for academic credit, Miller said each department has designated internship coordinators who can help students through the process.

The associate director recommends students thinking about applying for an internship for the upcoming summer or fall semesters to reach out sooner rather than later because it can take some time for the proper paperwork to be processed, which needs to be completed prior to registration in April.

“You need to start thinking now,” Miller said.

Students must have at least 30 credit hours and be a junior to partake in an internship, but Miller encourages freshmen and sophomores to attend internship expos and start networking now.

“This is the best time because you don’t have any pressure,” he said.

The Career Development Center has another upcoming internship and job fair scheduled for March 6 in the Holmes Convocation Center from 12-3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register and bring copies of their resume.

The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.
How App State responds to winter weather storms
Boone community gathers for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Boone community gathers for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Boone Town Council recognizes National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Boone Town Council recognizes National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Mike Kapp presents to students Jan. 30, 2024, about the Phius passive building standard.
Decarbonizing the built environment with Phius
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Madalyn Edwards, Associate News Editor
Madalyn Edwards (she/her) is a junior English major from Mount Airy, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes, Associate Graphics Editor

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *