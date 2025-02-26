Categories:

Mara Neira shines as face of European basketball in Boone

Adam Persico, Associate Sports Editor
February 26, 2025
Senior guard Mara Neira shoots the ball during the App State vs. Columbia College game on Nov. 6.
Senior guard Mara Neira shoots the ball during the App State vs. Columbia College game on Nov. 6.
Cameron Shook

When senior guard Mara Neira was growing up in Galicia, Spain, she dreamed of playing basketball in the United States. Today, she gets to live that dream by playing for the Black and Gold.

Neira did not find the path to the Mountaineers easy. Her senior year of high school at Instituto de Enseñanza Secundaria Primeiro de Marzo in Pontevedra, Spain, was in 2020, a year when the world dealt with the effects of COVID-19. This limited the number of U.S. scouts with eyes on her. Still, Neira found a way to make it to the U.S. after receiving her only offer from Eastern Wyoming College.

She struggled to find her stride over 4,500 miles away from the only home she knew.

“My first semester, I wouldn’t talk to anybody,” Neira said, referring to the process of learning English. “I would speak with my Spanish friends because the good thing about juco is I always had at least three or four Spanish teammates.”

Eventually, tired of talking to the same people daily, she came out of her shell and learned English through conversation with new friends, classmates and teammates. 

After starting 21 times in 39 games for Eastern Wyoming, she received an offer to play Division I basketball from head coach Alaura Sharp, who was coaching at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. 

While at Presbyterian, Neira and Sharp led the Blue Hose to a conference title and their first NCAA tournament appearance in program history. Then, before this season, they traveled up the mountain to App State.

“If it weren’t for coach Sharp, I wouldn’t be playing DI basketball,” Neira said.

The love Sharp has for Neira is apparent in the way she talks about her. It is also exemplified by Neira being the only player from Presbyterian Sharp brought with her. Sharp continues to develop Neira into the player she knows she can be.

“She’s improved as a leader; she’s improved as a defensive player,” Sharp said. “Her shot selection has really improved. She just plays a great role for us, leading scoring off the bench. I think our bench is top 15 in the country and she really leads the charge with her play.”

Another new transfer, junior forward Elena Pericic from Rijeka, Croatia, fostered a relationship with Neira, which helped her confidence.

Senior guard Mara Neira looks for a pass during the App State vs. Arkansas State game on Dec. 29. (Noah Williford)

“Mara and I started texting each other a few days after I signed for App State,” Pericic said. “There was nothing special that we did. I think that we connected really quickly, and since then we are just really good friends, and I’m glad that I got to play with her and hang out with her off the basketball court because me and her are sharing some things and I just think that we are connected in a special way.”

While Neira’s offensive talent takes the spotlight, as she averages over 8 points per game, her perspective as a basketball player from Spain is invaluable to the team as she is one of four international players on the Mountaineers’ roster, including her close friend Pericic.

“You bring together different cultures with different experiences,” Sharp said. “I love international players. They’re really mature, they take their academics really seriously.”

Neira also tries to carry a little bit of home everywhere she goes, which includes speaking with her family as much as possible. Sometimes her family shares a piece of home with her.

“Earlier this year my family sent me a care package of chorizo, salchichón and salami or something like that,” she said.

Many in the U.S. don’t understand the level at which basketball is played internationally. In the U.S. bubble, it’s easy to get carried away covering ISO-scoring phenoms, but players like Neira serve as reminders that basketball is a global game, and international competitors deserve respect to the highest degree. 

“The way they play and train in the European world of basketball is a great fit for how we want to play,” Sharp said. “We like a high basketball IQ. We like players that can shoot the ball.”

Neira continues to shoot her way into the minds of Mountaineer fans.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6771
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Junior guard Dior Conners runs the ball down the court during the App State vs. Queens University game on Nov. 19.
From junior college to division I, Dior Conners climbs up the mountain
Senior guard Zada Porter dribbles the ball down the court during App State’s last home game of the season on Feb. 22.
Mountaineers women’s basketball drops final home game to JMU
Senior guard Myles Tate passes to forward CJ Huntley in the post on Feb. 22. Tate had 4 assists against the Thundering Herd.
App State senior night spoiled by Thundering Herd
App State women’s basketball losing streak reaches 4 with Marshall loss
App State women’s basketball losing streak reaches 4 with Marshall loss
Redshirt senior guard Myles Tate takes a shot against Georgia State at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Feb. 15
Mountaineers win streak comes to an end against Panthers
The Mountaineer women’s basketball team suffers loss in Atlanta
The Mountaineer women’s basketball team suffers loss in Atlanta
More in Sports
Redshirt junior 174-pound Luke Uliano holds his Campbell opponent down at the match on Feb. 23. Uliano won his match, helping App State gain points against Campbell.
Mountaineers 7-match win streak snapped in 21-15 loss to Campbell
Freshman right fielder Riley Luft took a swing during App State’s game against UMass Lowell on Feb. 23. Luft has a .455 hitting average for the season this far.
Mountaineers baseball breaks out the brooms, sweep UMass Lowell in Hickory
From left, Abigail Mayer, Emily Dixon, Becky Helton and Holland Stanley perform during the App State vs. William & Mary game on Nov. 24.
The App State dance team shows they are more than just dance
App State women’s tennis goes 1-1 in weekend matches
App State women’s tennis goes 1-1 in weekend matches
Senior infielder Joseph Zamora throws the ball from shortstop at the App State vs. High Point game on Feb. 18.
App State baseball gets knocked out by High Point Panthers 7-13.
Huus leads Mountaineers in Hilton Head tournament
Huus leads Mountaineers in Hilton Head tournament
Donate to The Appalachian
$6771
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal