Marching Mountaineers cancel 2020 marching band camp
July 23, 2020
The Marching Mountaineers canceled its 2020 marching band camp, the band announced through a social media post Thursday.
Leadership made the decision to protect band members, athletic teams and the community from COVID-19 and “complexity of the issues” that surround it.
According to the post, the band intends to be an active part of the game-day experience. However, leadership does not feel that “the extensive preparation that usually occurs during the Marching Mountaineers Band Camp” will be required.
The members of North Carolina’s Band of Distinction are encouraged to consult with band leadership for details and preparation for the upcoming season.
“We eagerly anticipate our return to The Rock and will continue to be spirit builders for our university while emphasizing safety and the protection of our entire community,” the Marching Mountaineers announced.
