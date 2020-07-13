15+Goodnight+Brothers+employees+test+positive+for+COVID-19

Fifteen employees of Goodnight Brothers Country Ham of Boone tested positive for COVID-19. AppHealthCare is still continuing to investigate the total number of confirmed cases.

All employees of the produce store have received testing and AppHealthCare is reviewing their existing safety protocols.

Bill Goodnight, general manager of Goodnight Brothers, said that employees who have tested positive are in isolation.

“We are committed to protecting our community and will follow guidance from AppHealthCare in order to do our part to slow the spread of this virus,” Goodnight said.

Cleaning procedures and protocol were already in place Goodnight said. Goodnight Brothers is a U.S.D.A. inspected facility.

Health Director of AppHealthCare, Jennifer Greene said, “We are grateful for Goodnight Brothers’ partnership and appreciate their support and involvement in assisting with the contact investigation and testing.”

Goodnight said he is committed to protecting the community and will follow AppHealthCare’s guidance.