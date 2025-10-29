The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Meet the candidate: Todd Carter

Ashton Ahart, Senior News Reporter
October 29, 2025
Courtesy of Todd Carter
Todd Carter has served on Boone Town Council since November 2021. If reelected, he will serve another four years.

Todd Carter began his town council career four years ago when he first ran and was elected in 2021. Since then, he has completed his first term and is running for reelection.

Carter is a UNC-Chapel Hill alum with a Bachelor of Arts in education with a concentration in exercise science.

Alongside his current town council position, where he focuses on “land use mapping, UDO text amendments and zoning,” according to a questionnaire he did for the Watauga Democrat, Carter also works for the Hospitality House as chief development director. His work mainly focuses on engagement with businesses, individuals and other organizations needing the support and programs of the Hospitality House. He has been in that position since 2011.

Carter is one of four candidates nominated for the town council position. There are three openings. (Courtesy of Todd Carter)

Carter’s career also has roots in local activism groups and community organizations. Some of his engagements include his membership on the Board of Directors for the Ashe County Coalition for the Homeless and the AppalCart Board of Directors.

Carter is also involved with the Watauga Branch of the NAACP as the former president and founding second vice president. He also helped found the High Country LGBTQ Youth Alliance, a group striving to “facilitate queer visibility by promoting and enhancing awareness, understanding, and acceptance regarding issues of sexual orientation and gender identity,” according to their website.

Carter has also worked on community festivals and events as a co-founder of Boone Pride and co-founder of the Watauga Back 2 School Festival, a Watauga-based event advocating for “school readiness efforts,” according to their website. 

Early voting for the Town of Boone municipal election began Oct. 18, and the period lasts until Nov. 1. Election day is on Nov. 4.

Ashton Ahart
Ashton Ahart, Senior News Reporter
Ashton Ahart (they/them) is a double major of sociology and digital journalism from Wake Forest, NC. They’ve been with The Appalachian since February 2025.
