What you need to know before Town of Boone municipal election

The municipal election for the town of Boone starts its early voting period on Oct. 16. The dates and times for later early voting periods are as follows:

October 16-17, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

October 20-24, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

October 27-31, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

November 1, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

A municipal election, often falling in odd-numbered years, is held to elect local officials through the Watauga County Board of Elections. Voters must have lived in the municipality for at least 30 days to be eligible to vote and the voter registration deadline is on Oct. 10.

There is one open slot for Boone mayor, and Dalton George is the only registered candidate. George is an App State alumni and was elected by the town council to be the mayor pro tempore, or deputy mayor, for Boone in 2023.

He began his town council career in 2021, where he was unanimously voted to join the town council as a member and became the youngest public official in North Carolina at the time. He announced his campaign for Boone mayor on June 14 via an Instagram post.

There are three open slots for Boone Town Council, and there are four candidates on this year’s ballot:

Todd Carter , a current town council member and chief development director of the Hospitality House .

Morgan Murray, owner of Blue’s Brews on King St.

Adrian Tait, who ran for town council in 2021 and then dropped out before the final election. He is currently the project manager at Alair Homes High Country .

Virginia Roseman , a current town council member who has worked with the town of Boone for 13 years on various boards.