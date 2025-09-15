The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

What you need to know before Town of Boone municipal election

Ashton Ahart, Senior News Reporter
September 15, 2025
Chloe Pound

The municipal election for the town of Boone starts its early voting period on Oct. 16. The dates and times for later early voting periods are as follows:

Macy Baresich
  • October 16-17, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
  • October 20-24, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
  • October 27-31, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
  • November 1, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

A municipal election, often falling in odd-numbered years, is held to elect local officials through the Watauga County Board of Elections. Voters must have lived in the municipality for at least 30 days to be eligible to vote and the voter registration deadline is on Oct. 10.

There is one open slot for Boone mayor, and Dalton George is the only registered candidate. George is an App State alumni and was elected by the town council to be the mayor pro tempore, or deputy mayor, for Boone in 2023. 

He began his town council career in 2021, where he was unanimously voted to join the town council as a member and became the youngest public official in North Carolina at the time. He announced his campaign for Boone mayor on June 14 via an Instagram post

There are three open slots for Boone Town Council, and there are four candidates on this year’s ballot:

Election day is on Nov. 4 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Ashton Ahart
Ashton Ahart, Senior News Reporter
Ashton Ahart (they/them) is a double major of sociology and digital journalism from Wake Forest, NC. They’ve been with The Appalachian since February 2025.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal