The Appalachian

Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.

Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister

Men's basketball announces new look for 2023-24 season

September 18, 2023

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

September 18, 2023

Mountaineer field hockey knocks off Bellarmine

September 17, 2023

X marks the spot: Mountaineers strike gold against Pirates

September 17, 2023

NC's upcoming Litter Sweep event calls for volunteers

September 15, 2023

App State falls to Liberty as non-conference play ends

September 15, 2023

Men’s basketball announces new look for 2023-24 season

Kolby Shea, Reporter
September 18, 2023
Graduate+student+forward+Donovan+Gregory+points+to+the+back+of+the+jersey.+The+new+home+jerseys+will+feature+the+players+last+name+on+the+back.
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory points to the back of the jersey. The new home jerseys will feature the players last name on the back.

App State men’s basketball announced Wednesday an updated home uniform for the upcoming 2023-24 season. 

The new look features multiple changes to the jersey and shorts, adding new designs, logos and personalization. 

This year’s uniform sees horizontal shoulder stripes and vertical side stripes removed from the white jersey. Instead, the black and gold border appears around the lining of the neck and arms.

Senior guard Xavion Brown poses in the new home uniform. (Courtesy of App State Athletics)

Numbering also experiences a slight change, having both a thin white and gold border to the solid black number. Last year’s uniform numbering was a black number with a thicker gold border.   

The biggest change is the addition of the player’s name on the back of the jersey. The previous two jerseys did not include the player personalization. 

The shorts remain similar to the previous uniforms with only two major differences. First is the inclusion of a black and gold striped waistband to compliment the same vertical stripes down the side of the leg. The other change to the shorts is the addition of the Block A logo on the lower part of the right leg.

The uniforms have not changed branding. The changes come solely as a refreshing update, as App State is still partnered with Nike in the creation of their uniforms and clothing.

The previous jerseys had been in use since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. 

As for right now, the black away jerseys will remain the same as the previous two seasons.

About the Contributor
Kolby Shea, Reporter
Kolby Shea (he/him) is a senior journalism major, photography minor, from Statesville, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
