Men’s Golf finishes 7th in River Run Collegiate

Davis Lemons, Reporter
September 21, 2024
Rian Hughes

Men’s golf wrapped up their third match of the season Tuesday at the River Run Collegiate at the River Run Country Club in Davidson, North Carolina. The match was shortened from 54 holes to 36 due to inclement weather. 

The Mountaineers ended the day seventh out of 11 teams competing. Head coach Alan Cress took a team consisting of senior Alex Martin, juniors Aidan Browning, Herman Huus and Ben Read and sophomore Rob Bergevin. Redshirt senior Colin Browning competed as an individual. 

Martin led the team, ending the tournament shooting 74-69 to finish at one under par, finishing in a four-way tie for second overall. 

The Mountaineers’ second-highest-finishing golfer was Read, who made his App State golf debut on Monday. The transfer from Sandhills Community College shot 77-73 for a total of 150, six over par, netting him a 24th-place finishing position. 

Browning ended Tuesday in a five-way tie for 31st. He shot 74-77 for a total of 151, seven over par. Browning’s older brother, Colin, played as an individual and shot 79-82 for a total of 161, finishing 17 over par in 59th place. 

Bergevin shot 79-78 for a score of 151, which netted him 51st place, thirteen over par. 

Huus rounded out the Mountaineers’ efforts, finishing 19 over after an 80-83 outing. Huus finished in a two-way tie for 62nd, out of 66 golfers total. 

The Mountaineers ended the match with a total of 601, 25 over par, off of a 304 score on Monday and 297 on Tuesday. They finished 20 strokes off of the winner, Davidson College. The Mountaineers finished the match in seventh place, ahead of Gardner-Webb, High Point, Yale and Le Moyne. 

The Mountaineers look to move forward at the Ironwood Collegiate Classic at the Ironwood Golf and Country Club in Greenville, North Carolina. The 54-hole tournament will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. 

Rian Hughes
