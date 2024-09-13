The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Men’s Golf places 13th in Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate

Davis Lemons, Reporter
September 12, 2024
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Rob Bergevin drives the ball at the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate on Sept. 10. Bergevin recorded a hole in one during the final round.

The App State men’s golf team wrapped up their second match of the season Tuesday in the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate at the Grande Dunes Resort Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 

The Mountaineers placed 13th out of 14 teams competing in the event. Head coach Alan Cress brought a team consisting of senior Alex Martin, junior Herman Huus, redshirt juniors James Gradisek and Ben Locker and freshman Charlie O’Shea. Sophomore Rob Bergevin played in the tournament as an individual. 

Huus was the highest-finishing Mountaineer, ending the tournament three over par in 37th after shooting 76-68-75. 

Gradiesk finished the tournament tied for 52nd place, shooting 76-71-74 to finish at 221, five over par. 

Bergevin ended Tuesday at eight over par, shooting 77-72-75. He also produced the highlight of the tournament for the Mountaineers in the final round, as he teed off on the eighth hole, a 241-yard par three, and scored a hole-in-one. Bergevin finished 13th out of all the individual competitors. 

O’Shea finished tied for 81st after shooting 77-81-74 to finish the tournament at 16 over par, while Locker rounded out the Mountaineers’ squad and shot 77-82-79, 22 over par. 

The Mountaineers ended their trip to Myrtle Beach with a score of 895 off of 305-294-296. App State finished ahead of Sun Belt rival Old Dominion. 

The Mountaineers look to move on as they travel to the River Run Country Club in Davidson for the River Run Collegiate on Sept. 16, and Sept. 17. 

