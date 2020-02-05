Momentum hosts fall dance showcase, prepares for spring performance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2020 Momentum fall dance showcase included eight energetic group dances to artists including BANKS and Twenty One Pilots, and two performances from NouN Improv.

The showcase went from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in the varsity gym.

The dances for this showcase were contemporary, modern and then some “sassy jazz,” said Momentum Dance Club secretary Aly Berg.

The junior political science major joined Momentum two years ago, and was in two showcase performances.

“I was missing dancing my freshman year, so when I saw that this was a club, I just went for it,” Berg said. “It’s really welcoming, and it made me want to get in there and start dancing again.”

Momentum is an inclusive dance group where majoring or minoring in dance is not a requirement for its members.

“Momentum can be any style you want. We’ve done pointe; we’ve done ballet; we’ve done jazz; we’ve done crazy ‘out there’ modern performances. It is just really what the students want to show,” Berg said.

The showcase ranged from an emotional contemporary piece dedicated to a mother’s love to a nostalgic performance dedicated to growing up and never forgetting the friendships that shape us.

Junior social work major Grace Frazier said she thought the show was beautifully done and loved that the dances were choreographed by students.

“I thought the whole production was extremely raw and very intertwined with the audience,” Frazier said. “With how close people were sitting, the lights, the music; all of the aspects were very well planned.”

Each dance had a story behind it, and each dance was given a description on what inspired the choreographers in the pamphlets given out before the show.

Junior psychology major Brittany Hall called the showcase “moving.”

“I felt as if they were the only thing that was happening in the moment,” Hall said. “It was well put together.”

Momentum’s spring dance showcase is on April 16 at 7 p.m.