Motorcyclist and bicyclist involved in Rivers Street crash
February 3, 2020
App State Police and Boone Fire responded to a crash on Rivers Street at the intersection in front of Peacock Hall just before noon where one person was taken to Watauga Medical Center.
Officer Amber Stanley-Swift, the first responding officer, said the motorcyclist was turning left onto Rivers Street out of Peacock Circle when he collided with a bicyclist who was biking straight through from the Schaefer Center.
The person on the bike was taken by ambulance to Watauga Medical Center.
Stanley-Swift said she is investigating the cause and taking statements.
App State Police directed traffic while the scene was processed and medics treated injuries. Traffic was backed up on Rivers Street while the scene was processed.
