The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

2
BREAKING: Sheri Everts steps down as App State Chancellor

BREAKING: Sheri Everts steps down as App State Chancellor

3
EDITORIAL: Take accountability, Sheri

EDITORIAL: Take accountability, Sheri

4
Letter to the Editor: A resolution calling for campus leadership

Letter to the Editor: A resolution calling for campus leadership

5
OPINION: Everts is attempting to jump ship

OPINION: Everts is attempting to jump ship

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Girl in Red bares all in ‘I’m Doing It Again, Baby!’

Girl in Red bares all in ‘I’m Doing It Again, Baby!’

April 17, 2024

Quality Enhancement Plan initiative focuses on climate literacy

Quality Enhancement Plan initiative focuses on climate literacy

April 17, 2024

Mountaineer baseball falls to Western Carolina

Mountaineer baseball falls to Western Carolina

April 17, 2024

OPINION: The importance of green schools in K-12

OPINION: The importance of green schools in K-12

April 17, 2024

Indigo Girls bring community closer to fine with Schaefer set

Indigo Girls bring community closer to fine with Schaefer set

April 15, 2024

Strings of legacy: Alexander Hooker’s 25-year impact on App State

Strings of legacy: Alexander Hooker’s 25-year impact on App State

April 15, 2024

Mountaineer baseball falls to Western Carolina

Spence Smithback, Reporter
April 17, 2024
Senior+outfielder+CJ+Boyd+swings+at+a+pitch+against+Troy+April+14.+App+State+has+lost+six+of+its+last+10+games.
Max Sanborn
Senior outfielder CJ Boyd swings at a pitch against Troy April 14. App State has lost six of its last 10 games.

App State baseball’s mid-week road trip to Cullowhee ended in defeat, as the Mountaineers came up short against the Western Carolina Catamounts Tuesday 10-5.

Six Western Carolina runs on six hits in the bottom of the first meant an early end to starting pitcher Trey Tujetsch’s night, who left the game after 0.2 innings pitched. Tujetsch was the first of eight Mountaineer pitchers to take the mound in the game.

The Mountaineers were unable to erase the deficit, going scoreless through their first four innings. The Catamounts added four more runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to double digits.

App State put up their first run of the night in the top of the sixth, when redshirt junior third baseman Austin St. Laurent scored on a single from senior outfielder Banks Tolley.

That would be followed up one inning later when St. Laurent hit a three-run homer to make it a 10-4 game. 

After a scoreless eighth inning, senior outfielder Hunter Wilder singled to right field to open the top of the ninth. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, and then to third on junior infielder Joseph Zamora’s groundout before scoring on another ground ball hit by senior outfielder CJ Boyd.

The possibility of a Mountaineer comeback ended when Tolley grounded out to second for the game’s final out.

Up next for the Black and Gold is a trip to Jonesboro, Arkansas for a three-game series with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Start times are slated for Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., with live coverage available on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1271
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Spence Smithback
Spence Smithback, Reporter
Spence Smithback (he/him) is a senior journalism major, geography minor, from Jamestown, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1271
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *