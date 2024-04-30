Mountaineer baseball sweeps Panthers on the road

App State baseball traveled to Atlanta for a weekend series against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Black and Gold won the first game of the series on Friday 11-7.

The day was highlighted by senior outfielder Banks Tolley, who recorded his 18th home run of the season, setting a program record for the most home runs in a single-season.

The Mountaineers scored first with three runs in the third inning. Graduate student first baseman Drew Holderbach and junior catcher Braxton Church recorded RBIs in the inning.

They continued the strong offensive play into the fourth inning, which saw four more runs for the Mountaineers. One of these runs was Tolley’s record setting blast. App State led 7-1 after the fourth inning.

The Black and Gold scored three runs in the sixth inning off of RBIs from senior outfielder CJ Boyd, Tolley and Church. The Mountaineers scored their 11th and final run in the seventh inning.

The Mountaineers won the second game of the series on Saturday 6-5.

The Panthers scored first in the second inning and took a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning. Junior infielder Adam Quintero opened App State’s scoring with an RBI double to tie the game 1-1.

Georgia State hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, taking a 2-1 lead. The Panthers scored three more runs in the fifth inning, taking a 5-1 lead.

The Mountaineers scored five runs in the seventh inning taking a 6-5 lead that would not be relinquished. Senior outfielder Hunter Wilder recorded the final RBI for the Black and Gold.

The App State defense shut out the Panthers for the remainder of the game.

The Mountaineers completed the series sweep on Sunday with a 13-9 victory.

Holderbach started the game off with a walk, extending his on base record to 41 games, the second longest streak in program history.

The Mountaineers scored seven runs in the first inning off of RBIs from Tolley, Wilder, senior outfielder Xavier Moronta and junior infielder Joseph Zamora.

The Black and Gold led 7-1 after the first inning.

After the lead was cut to two runs in the fourth inning, with a score of 7-5, the Black and Gold answered with five runs in the inning. After one run scored, Moronta hit a grand slam to extend the lead to 12-5.

Moronta recorded another RBI in the eight making the score 13-9. Moronta finished the day with six RBIs.

App State finished the weekend a perfect 3-0.

The Mountaineers will face No. 13 Wake Forest Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.