The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers struggles continue against Marshall

Mountaineers struggles continue against Marshall

April 30, 2024

Student guide to graduation

Student guide to graduation

April 29, 2024

Mountaineer baseball sweeps Panthers on the road

Mountaineer baseball sweeps Panthers on the road

April 29, 2024

Letter to the Editor: Implementation of required first year seminar course

Letter to the Editor: Implementation of required first year seminar course

April 29, 2024

Vampire flick ‘Abigail’ is a bloody pirou-letdown

Vampire flick ‘Abigail’ is a bloody pirou-letdown

April 29, 2024

OPINION: Modern music sucks

OPINION: Modern music sucks

April 29, 2024

Mountaineer baseball sweeps Panthers on the road

Max Schwanz, Reporter
April 29, 2024
Senior+pitcher+Trey+Tujetsch+throws+a+pitch+against+ETSU+April+23.
Max Sanborn
Senior pitcher Trey Tujetsch throws a pitch against ETSU April 23.

App State baseball traveled to Atlanta for a weekend series against the Georgia State Panthers. 

The Black and Gold won the first game of the series on Friday 11-7.

The day was highlighted by senior outfielder Banks Tolley, who recorded his 18th home run of the season, setting a program record for the most home runs in a single-season. 

The Mountaineers scored first with three runs in the third inning. Graduate student first baseman Drew Holderbach and junior catcher Braxton Church recorded RBIs in the inning. 

They continued the strong offensive play into the fourth inning, which saw four more runs for the Mountaineers. One of these runs was Tolley’s record setting blast. App State led 7-1 after the fourth inning. 

The Black and Gold scored three runs in the sixth inning off of RBIs from senior outfielder CJ Boyd, Tolley and Church. The Mountaineers scored their 11th and final run in the seventh inning. 

The Mountaineers won the second game of the series on Saturday 6-5. 

The Panthers scored first in the second inning and took a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning. Junior infielder Adam Quintero opened App State’s scoring with an RBI double to tie the game 1-1. 

Georgia State hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, taking a 2-1 lead. The Panthers scored three more runs in the fifth inning, taking a 5-1 lead. 

The Mountaineers scored five runs in the seventh inning taking a 6-5 lead that would not be relinquished. Senior outfielder Hunter Wilder recorded the final RBI for the Black and Gold. 

The App State defense shut out the Panthers for the remainder of the game. 

The Mountaineers completed the series sweep on Sunday with a 13-9 victory. 

Holderbach started the game off with a walk, extending his on base record to 41 games, the second longest streak in program history. 

The Mountaineers scored seven runs in the first inning off of RBIs from Tolley, Wilder, senior outfielder Xavier Moronta and junior infielder Joseph Zamora. 

The Black and Gold led 7-1 after the first inning. 

After the lead was cut to two runs in the fourth inning, with a score of 7-5, the Black and Gold answered with five runs in the inning. After one run scored, Moronta hit a grand slam to extend the lead to 12-5. 

Moronta recorded another RBI in the eight making the score 13-9. Moronta finished the day with six RBIs. 

App State finished the weekend a perfect 3-0. 

The Mountaineers will face No. 13 Wake Forest Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *