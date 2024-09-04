Mountaineer field hockey shuts out Hoyas to end opening weekend

App State field hockey finished out their opening weekend of the season with a 3-0 defeat of the Georgetown Hoyas. The Mountaineers put on a dominant showing where they had a whopping 42 shots with 24 of them being on net.

Senior forward Charlotte Bosma led the way for App State with her second and third goals of the season. Sophomore midfielder Kassie Paul and junior forward Henriette Stegen also joined in on the fun with one goal each.

The game started with the Mountaineers dominating the possession and putting pressure on the Hoyas defense. With six different Mountaineers getting scoring opportunities, the team made sure that the pace found itself all across the field to tire out the Georgetown backline. Even with all of the opportunities, the two teams saw themselves deadlocked at 0-0 by the end of the first period.

The start of the second period saw the Mountaineers finally put themselves on the board as Bosma took a pass from graduate student midfielder Grace Ball and slotted right past the Hoyas’ keeper for her first goal of the match.

Bosma’s goal didn’t slow down the App State attack as they continued the pressure and immediately put up five more shots within the span of three minutes. During this attack, Paul broke through the defense and found her first goal of the season. The Black and Gold ended the first two periods with a 2-0 lead and a 23-2 shot advantage.

The third period was more of the same as Georgetown could not burst past the Black and Gold pressure and continued to make sloppy plays. The Mountaineers continued to capitalize with eight attacking corners during the third period. Ten minutes into the period, Stegen found herself with her first goal of the year.

The final 15 minutes saw App State only allow two more shots, neither on target, while finishing the match dominating in possession and their ability to cause the Hoyas to make mistakes.

App State will be back in action this Friday as they take on the Richmond Spiders in Richmond, Virginia, at 5 p.m.