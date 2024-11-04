The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Mountaineer field hockey tops Queens

Max Schwanz, Reporter
November 3, 2024
Mady Helt
Midfielder Noa Ginjaume Matas before the start of the third quarter against Queens on Nov. 1. Matas took two shots at the game, bringing her total to 31 for the season so far.

The App State field hockey team won their final home game 5-0 against Queens University of Charlotte Friday. 

The Mountaineers started the game on an offensive attack. They recorded five shots but didn’t find the back of the cage in the first period. The match was tied at 0 at the end of the first period. 

Freshman midfielder Darby Reyburn opened the scoring for the Black and Gold in the second quarter. Junior forward Henriette Stegen tacked on another goal to extend the lead 2-0 at the end of the second quarter. 

The third quarter was highlighted by a goal from sophomore midfielder Florine Koopman to extend the lead to 3-0. 

Freshman forward Franziska Heyltjes scored to start the third quarter and extend the lead. This was her second goal of the season. 

Freshman midfielder Baylie Phillips sealed the victory with the first goal of her collegiate career. The Mountaineers beat Queens 5-0. 

The App State offense dominated offensively, with 30 shots to Queens one. This is also the seventh shutout for the Black and Gold.

About the Contributors
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Mady Helt
Mady Helt, Reporter
Mady Helt (she/her) is a freshman in Biology, from Jacksonville, N.C. This is her first year at The Appalachian, you can find her featured on both the Photo Desk and the Arts and Culture Department.
