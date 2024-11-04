Mountaineer field hockey tops Queens

The App State field hockey team won their final home game 5-0 against Queens University of Charlotte Friday.

The Mountaineers started the game on an offensive attack. They recorded five shots but didn’t find the back of the cage in the first period. The match was tied at 0 at the end of the first period.

Freshman midfielder Darby Reyburn opened the scoring for the Black and Gold in the second quarter. Junior forward Henriette Stegen tacked on another goal to extend the lead 2-0 at the end of the second quarter.

The third quarter was highlighted by a goal from sophomore midfielder Florine Koopman to extend the lead to 3-0.

Freshman forward Franziska Heyltjes scored to start the third quarter and extend the lead. This was her second goal of the season.

Freshman midfielder Baylie Phillips sealed the victory with the first goal of her collegiate career. The Mountaineers beat Queens 5-0.

The App State offense dominated offensively, with 30 shots to Queens one. This is also the seventh shutout for the Black and Gold.