The Appalachian
Mountaineer field hockey win streak comes to an end

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 8, 2024
Rian Hughes

App State field hockey traveled to Lynchburg, Virginia, to take on the No. 18 ranked Liberty Flames on Sunday. The Mountaineers fell 5-0 ending their five-game winning streak. 

The Black and Gold started strong holding Liberty to two shots in the first quarter. Neither team was able to get things rolling and the quarter ended in a 0-0 draw. 

The Mountaineers’ defense struggled in the second quarter allowing 12 shots and two goals. Senior goalkeeper Claire Grenis recorded six of her 10 saves in this quarter. 

The struggle continued into the third quarter. The Flames scored three more goals to extend their lead to 5-0 heading into the fourth quarter. 

The defense was able to rally and did not allow a goal. They held the Liberty attack to only one shot in the quarter. However, the Mountaineer attack had the same fate, recording only one shot. 

Liberty went on to win 5-0 and handed the Black and Gold their first loss since Sept. 13 when they fell 1-3 to Wake Forest. 

App State will play Miami Ohio on Friday with hopes of defending their perfect conference record.  The match will begin at 2 p.m. 

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
