Mountaineer football takes the crown from the Monarchs

The Mountaineers hosted the ODU Monarchs Saturday and ultimately took a vital 28-20 win to keep their Sun Belt Championship hopes alive, while celebrating Heroes Day in the process.

Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar was a big factor in the team’s win. Aguilar threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns while adding to the rushing attack with seven carries for 61 yards.

“Joey is giving our playmakers chances to make plays and they are,” said head coach Shawn Clark.

Aguilar credited his recent success to watching film and being more prepared, compared with earlier in the season.

Senior running back Ahmani Marshall stepped up when sophomore running back Kanye Roberts went down with an injury and had 23 carries for 123 yards.

“I looked at Ahmani and I said, ‘You’re not coming out of the football game,’” Clark said. “He said, ‘Coach, I got you.’”

The Monarchs started the game with possession after App State won the toss and deferred. It took the Monarchs one play to get into the redzone. However, ODU would fumble a few plays later and it was scooped up by senior linebacker Brendan Harrington.

The Black and Gold came out firing, with a 46-yard completion between Aguilar and senior wide receiver Kaeden Robinson. Following run plays from Aguilar and Marshall, the Mountaineers found themselves knocking at the door. On third down and 12, Aguilar found Robinson in the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown, Robinson’s first of the year.

“I finally got me a touchdown, so it feels good for sure,” Robinson said. “It has been a long time coming.”

ODU picked up where they left off, with a 25-yard rush from senior Aaron Young. They continued this rushing attack and pushed into the red zone, but the Mountaineers’ defense held firm and limited Old Dominion to a 25-yard field goal.

The Black and Gold led 7-3 with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

The Mountaineer offense continued to dominate. Marshall broke off a 29-yard run to put App State in Monarch territory. The Mountaineers elected to go for it on fourth and six where Aguilar took a shot to the end zone but could not connect with Robinson.

Old Dominion took over on their 33-yard line. They moved into Mountaineer territory after a 21-yard completion between freshman quarterback Colton Joseph and senior wide receiver Isiah Paige.

The Monarchs began the second quarter in the red zone.

ODU found the end zone on a 14-yard pass from Joseph to senior wide receiver Diante Vines to take the lead 10-7.

App State’s first drive of the quarter was in jeopardy of being short-lived until a 19-yard scramble from Aguilar on third down and 12. The Mountaineers were forced to punt after six plays. After a good punt from senior Conner Maynard, the Monarchs took over on the 10-yard line.

A 22-yard rush from Young moved Old Dominion into Mountaineer territory. An App State pick six would be wiped off of the board after a holding call. ODU would capitalize with a 28-yard passing touchdown between Joseph and Paige.

After a good return, the Black and Gold set up at their 35-yard line. A pair of rushes from Marshall moved the chains to get the drive going. Aguilar connected with junior wide receiver Dalton Stroman for a 46-yard touchdown, shrinking the deficit 17-14.

Old Dominion and App State both went three and out in their next possessions.

The Monarchs then moved down the field but fumbled for the second time, and it was scooped up by senior Michael Fletcher to end the first half.

App State’s opening drive of the second half was cut short after Aguilar threw an interception.

Old Dominion moved the ball down the field but was ultimately stopped on a fourth down conversion for the Mountaineers to reclaim the ball.

After a running play, Aguilar connected with Roberts for 16 yards. Sophomore tight end Kanen Hamlett put the Mountaineers in the red zone with a 19-yard one-hand snag. Hamlett would cap off the drive with a touchdown giving the Black and Gold a 21-17 lead.

Due to some strong runs and a defensive penalty, the Monarchs moved into App State territory. The Monarchs drove into the red zone but the Mountaineers recorded a sack on third down forcing a 25-yard field goal.

App State led 21-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers opened the fourth quarter with an 11-yard reception for Robinson and a 15-yard reception for junior receiver Makai Jackson. However, App State stalled out and was forced to punt.

Old Dominion opened with a 38-yard reception for Paige, which they followed with two more first downs. On the next play junior defensive end Shawn Collins forced another ODU fumble which was recovered by the Mountaineers, who had an opportunity to drive down the field and extend their lead.

The Mountaineers started the drive with powerful runs from Marshall and Aguilar. They fed Marshall all the way down to the red zone. Redshirt freshman tight end Max Drag scored an 11-yard touchdown on his first career catch to extend the lead to 28-20.

The Monarchs had 2:29 to respond and force overtime. They moved down the field while trying to conserve time, but junior nose tackle Joshua Donald recorded a sack with 1:13 left on the clock forcing Old Dominion to use their final timeout. Redshirt freshman safety Zyeir Gamble came up big with a pass breakup, followed by an interception to seal the 28-20 victory for the Mountaineers.

The team stepped up and made plays in the run game totaling 184 rushing yards and on defense they recorded three forced fumbles.

“I thought we had a tougher football team today,” Clark said.

They now look ahead to the rest of November and will try to replicate last year’s perfect record in the month.

The Mountaineers will travel to Conway, South Carolina, to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Thursday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be available to watch on ESPN.